During the last year of enduring COVID-19, there has been a lot of talk about how much we are “falling behind,” Our kids are falling behind in school. Our economy is falling behind and isn’t as vibrant as it used to be. However, whether short term (like a hurricane) or long term (like during a pandemic), when a cataclysm or other disaster disrupts our normal routines, we're not "falling behind." Behind what? It is simply a time out — albeit a challenging and painful one, much more so for some than others.
Basic human decency and genuine concern for those less fortunate than ourselves demand that we help everyone get through the ordeal. Once the storm blows over, we can pick up where we left off and praise ourselves for getting through it all — having hopefully learned something invaluable along the way.
Craig O'Hare
Santa Fe
Try war games
Trump's pumped-up language, embrace of violence, racism and sexism all led to the explosive events of Jan. 6. There seem to be huge pockets of the population suffering from testosterone overdrive. They crave battle, war and confrontation. Why not create the American Militia Games — bring the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Cowboys for Trump, the Klan, people like that angry guy in Vermont running a weapons training camp ready for war — bring them together a for a week of barbecue, music and happy competition. Offer paintball, water pistols — "war" games — harmless but challenging (and no cruelty to animals). Junk food, misogynist humor, loud rock, boxing, wrestling, plenty of beer — just get it out of their systems. Maybe they'll go home calmer, happier and a little spent until next year.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Learn your ABC's
The reality of Q — I am not sure, but I think it was my first, second or third grade teacher who taught me that Q was one of 26 letters. They also taught me it was often followed by U. Will someone please tell Marjorie "Karen" Greene and other members of the GOP leadership to listen more attentively and let them know that the teacher meant "U" and not "you."
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe
Be hopeful, with caution
As our nation surpassed the tragic milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, numerous other issues captured and competed for our attention. President Joe Biden was wise and thoughtful in leading us to rise above the distractions and pay homage to the deceased and their families. At a White House ceremony, he said, "To heal, we must remember." We must also remember this: The best way to pay tribute is to pay attention. Experts caution that pandemic progress is fragile, threatened by variant strains as we struggle through its first lethal incursion. Progress with vaccinations does not negate the necessity to wear masks, socially distance and avoid crowds.
Yet here we are on the brink of spring break, when young adults in particular will be tempted to break out of social isolation and flirt with risk. Here in New Mexico, reopenings hold the promise of spring's reawakening of our everyday lives. But let's remember. Let's pledge allegiance to caution and care, even in the light of new hope.
Patricia LaSalle-Hopkins
Santa Fe
Vaccination excellence
We would like to thank all those involved in distributing the COVID-19 vaccinations at Santa Fe High. We received numerous texts reminding us of our appointment. We filled out our medical form easily online. When we arrived, there were no lines and no crowding. The entire operation moved smoothly from one stage to the next. Everyone was courteous and friendly and we never felt rushed or endangered in any way. We really appreciate the good work being done by National Guard, regular Army, Department of Health staff and by local volunteers. These people are risking their own health through extended exposure to many people and we owe them our gratitude. We were vaccinated and back home in just over an hour. We could not be more pleased with the way this community is handling vaccine distribution. Thank you to everyone who labored to make this happen.
Terence Cady
Dorothea Migliori
Santa Fe
