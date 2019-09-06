Have a yard sale: Unload high heels, bulky overcoats, lawnmower and seed spreader. Unpack your artist’s palette, complete with every outrageous and sensual color — you’ll use every one. Enjoy the panoramic and brilliant oceans of sunsets. Study soil rejuvenation. Load up on mulch.
Start learning Spanish: Learn to roll your R’s: Cerrillos is pronounced “ser-ee-os.” Check out cowboy boots, sandals, hiking boots, snowshoes, leather jackets with fringes, handcrafted wood tables and pottery. Adjust to a different set of founding fathers. Look for some new authors — Peggy Pond Church, Willa Cather, Mabel Dodge Lujan, Tony Hillerman, Frank Waters.
House hunting? Be open to a house that blends with nature. You’ll wake up feeling cheerier for no particular reason. The sun shines an average of 350 days a year here. Open yourself to the native beauty of chamisas, piñon and mountains, endless stretches of skies and wondrous cloud formations. You’ve now reached an elevation of over 7,000 feet, and you will heighten your culinary plate with many varieties of chiles.
Loralee Freilich
Santa Fe
Medicare for all
In America, we have a health care system that makes industry executives a fortune, while ordinary people are forced to crowdfund to survive. It is an outrage that people must resort to begging from friends and family through GoFundMe when they get sick. No one should have to go bankrupt or make their story go viral to get the health care they need. Our profit-driven health care system is both immoral and unaffordable.
We should abolish the profit motive in health care. Under Medicare for All, everyone would have access to guaranteed, quality health care — including dental, vision, mental health and long-term care — with no premiums, copays or deductibles. All doctors and all hospitals would be in-network for anyone who needs care. Under Medicare for All, no family would be forced to choose between lifesaving surgery or a mortgage payment. Congress should support the Medicare for All Act of 2019 so not one more person will die unnecessarily or face financial ruin if they or a loved one gets sick.
Carolyn D. Pruitt
Santa Fe
Willy the Shake
We are in our first official Santa Fe Shakespeare Festival summer with more excellent quality productions planned for next year by several local theaters. One work in this season is the International Shakespeare Center’s Measure for Measure, currently at The Swan (the old Adobe Rose Theater) until Sunday, Sept. 8.
For one of the most unusual and challenging plays in the canon, the performance I saw was wonderful — tremendous acting throughout, sleazy and hilarious costuming, simple sets, clear command of the language. But my highest compliment for this challenging, ambiguous semi-comedy is that I understood the delicate relationships between the characters for the first time. Congratulations to cast and crew. Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare is highly recommended.
Suzanne Cross
Santa Fe
Keep District 1 clean
In response to City Councilor Signe Lindell’s comments about our stinky Plaza (“In chat with cop, Lindell says Santa Fe police chief ‘scares’ her,” Aug. 28): Since she feels uncomfortable about the Plaza, she should spend less time there and more time walking through other parts of her designated district and smelling the stink in the arroyos and walking paths that are overrun with trash. Yes, the ones the city constructed with our money but have not maintained. Isn’t that why she was elected?
Angela Chavez
Santa Fe