It is always interesting to see Santa Fe come alive in late spring and early summer. The sure signs are street sweeping machines pushing all of the winter debris into the gutters so that if/when we get rain none of the water can actually flow to the street drains. Then there is the annual repainting of yellow lane divider lines in the streets. The city workers are to be commended on their ability to paint those lines right through potholes big enough to crack an axle or swallow a Mini Cooper.
And speaking of bumpy roads, why is it that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of speed bumps in neighborhood streets where few are needed, and yet on one of the busiest pedestrian ways in Santa Fe, Canyon Road, there are none (nor are there any trash receptacles). Out-of-towners visiting from the surrounding states of oblivion, and yes locals as well, tear up Canyon much over the posted speed limit, and bikers (who are always ready to complain about drivers not "sharing the road"), happily head DOWN Canyon Road against the one-way traffic, swerving from side to side to avoid oncoming cars and pedestrians who would just like a pleasant walk on our historic gallery row.
Ah, yes! Summer is here!
Tommy Thompson
Santa Fe
Swimming drought
For the second summer in a row, Santa Fe’s children will have no access to an outdoor swimming pool. Wealthy families will of course have their member-only pools, but the kids of our essential workers, our teachers, our construction workers, will not have that pleasure. The Bicentennial Pool already was wholly inadequate to the needs of our children; after lining up in the hot sun, many families were turned away each day due to lack of space. Now even this is taken away. The only indoor swimming available for children I know of is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, reservation only.
Mayor Alan Webber's recent email to residents boasts of a future state-of-the-art recreation center to include outdoor swimming. That would be nice, Webber, but our children just need access to outdoor pools so that they can enjoy the summer. Now. Surely that’s not too much to ask.
Esther Kovari
Santa Fe
Other ideas for SFCC
Applying for available federal higher education grants and creating a marketing plan to help enroll students would be a better solution for Santa Fe Community College than cutting five programs and members of the faculty/staff. As a grant writer, I have to ask: “Why aren’t grants being pursued through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act, 2021 within the Department of Education?” There are grants totaling tens of billions of dollars for higher education still available at the federal level. As a matter of fact, I am a grant writer because of the excellent grant writing program I completed online through Santa Fe Community College last fall, which added to my professional skills and master’s degree. Now I have my own business in freelance grant writing services.
Students and graduates of all the programs mentioned — solar energy, hospitality, exercise science, architecture and interior design and fashion design — would complement the needs of our local economy. If few students at SFCC are enrolled in those declared majors, then it would make good economic sense for the college to develop a plan to work with the community (such as school career counseling or retraining programs) to promote these and other programs that can lead to excellent careers and jobs. I’d like to see Santa Feans rally around the needs of our community college and I will to donate 15 hours of my time to assist in that effort.
Pamela Erickson
Santa Fe
Keep Novavax available
Given that our vaccination rates are slowing to a crawl and that Novavax is about to launch a new vaccine that uses a different protein profile with milder side effects, it would make sense to keep some of the upcoming Novavax supply in the United States. Many Americans are nervous about the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines or afraid of the side effects, but would be more open to the different formula and milder side effects of the Novavax. I fully support sharing as much as we can with the rest of the world. We could surely replace any of the Novavax we keep behind for U.S. citizens with our stockpile of the other three vaccines. At home, the availability of Novavax will get us that much closer to herd immunity.
John Flax
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.