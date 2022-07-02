It is ironic that increased nuclear bomb production at Los Alamos National Laboratory is happening as much of the world celebrates the renouncing of nuclear weapons by the United Nations. Northern New Mexico communities are being put at risk at a time when most of the world has rejected taking the many risks associated with nuclear weapons. To compound the danger of pit production, the Department of Energy has proposed another delicate and risky operation for the labs: transforming plutonium pits into powder. The pits would travel from Amarillo, Texas, under armed guard, to LANL, where the metal pits would be transformed into powder, then shipped, again under armed guard, to Savannah River, where the powder would be further processed and then shipped to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad.
This proposed plutonium processing at LANL will be discussed under the umbrella of WIPP expansion at an open house in Santa Fe at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, 201 W. Marcy St. This is a unique opportunity for Northern New Mexicans to learn more about this project and to register their input with the Department of Energy. A prominent rancher, pueblo elder and other residents along the route already have tagged this project as a danger to their communities. Over a thousand New Mexicans have petitioned the governor with their concerns. What our state’s future will be will in part depend on the decisions being made now concerning our role in national nuclear weapon-related projects.
Janet Greenwald
Dixon
More to report
There is so much more to the story of weddings at Hacienda Doña Andrea (“War over Weddings,” June 27) than what was reported in this article. The hacienda owners portray themselves as the victims. Yet they are the ones who put every bride and groom at risk by lacking the proper license to host these weddings. And even though owners had plenty of time to cancel the weddings back in August of last year, they declined to do so. These are only some of the reasons the county Planning Commission unanimously denied a temporary permit application to continue weddings. For a more complete story, watch the Santa Fe County recording of the June 16 Planning Commission meeting, youtu.be/zpSoxkN3alk?t=4416.
Betsy Brandt
Cerrillos
A lost society
Regarding the Opinion page of June 29 (“Readers still responding to Roe reversal,” Letters to the Editor). When society loses its moral compass and can no longer tell the difference between right and wrong, it will self-destruct. We need to wake up to the truth that abortion is murder — it is the killing of a human being. I pray God will have mercy on the prideful attitudes and arrogance of those who believe they know more about life than the giver of life.
Lita Saunders
Santa Fe
The real problem
Regarding “Lawmakers weighing wild mustang controls” (June 29). State Sen. Brenda McKenna, D-Corrales, says the program is designed “to ensure mustangs don’t overpopulate.” That’s rich. The Bureau of Land Management estimates there are about 237 mustangs in New Mexico. Let’s be sure we know who is “eating vegetation down to the dirt.” There are more than 13 million public acres for grazing and an estimated 150,000 cattle.
Jenny Johnson
Santa Fe
Enough with monuments
Regarding the Plaza — no more monuments please. Monuments only represent a tiny portion of our history, a blip on the journey of this ancient land and capital city. We are blessed with many excellent museums and libraries where there are ample opportunities to explore our rich history and cultures for those who choose to do so.
Rather, the Plaza should be open and welcoming to all. My husband and I support the recyclable water fountain idea. Water is life. Everyone and every living thing on Earth needs water to grow and survive. A fountain would be joyous, refreshing and welcoming to all who would like to spend time on the Plaza.
Leah Popp
Santa Fe
Pipeline pipedream
Not to dampen the enthusiasm of your readers who propose a pipeline to bring water from the lower Mississippi to the high plains of New Mexico (“Pipe water, not oil,” Letters to the Editor, June 26; “Aqueduct could solve water and power challenges,” My View, June 19), but according to Marc Reisner’s excellent Cadillac Desert, the Bureau of Reclamation entertained such a proposal in 1971 during the tenure of State Engineer Stephen Reynolds. Its study later determined the energy required to pump that much water a distance of a thousand miles and an elevation of 4,000 vertical feet would require the total output of six nuclear power plants and would return only 27 cents for every dollar invested. An excellent proposal, were it not for the fact that water is very heavy and gravity makes it flow downhill. In the alternative, maybe we should consider actually living within our means.
Thomas Bredenberg
Santa Fe