It was moving to see all the senators sworn in to sit in judgment at the impeachment of Donald Trump. But apparently that swearing in is meaningless. We continue to hear what the Democrats are thinking and what the Republicans are going to do. Apparently, every Republican is not going to see any threat to our democracy in the documented charges against the president. The whole idea of impeachment is a meaningless exercise, totally missing the reason that the U.S. Constitution provides for an impeachment. We weep for our democracy.
Richard Rowe
Santa Fe
Allan Swartzberg: What a loss
We lost a great friend last week. Not just us personally, but many of us in the Santa Fe community. Regardless, if you are involved in the arts or one of the many support organizations or politics, we have lost a man who supported us in myriad ways. He was always ready to listen intently, ask questions and learn, either about you or a new interest of his. His excitement and enthusiasm for knowledge was contagious.
Janet and I have spent the past 35 years sharing our passion for photography with Allan. I know many of you reading this will have similar stories to ours. The last time I spoke to Allan was two weeks ago as he was heading to the airport to bid farewell to a cherished friend. It’s appropriate that my last conversation was about how he helped and cared for others. We now bid Allan a farewell with loving memories of an important thread in the fabric we call Santa Fe. Thank you, Allan, rest in peace.
Janet and David Scheinbaum
Santa Fe
Male majority
Last Thursday’s front page of The New Mexican (“Standing against abortion,” Jan. 23) had a large photo of people demonstrating against abortion. I looked hard for young women, but the majority of people were elderly and look like they’re mostly male.
Women want abortions because they cannot afford a child, have no physical or emotional support, or know the embryo is either physically or mentally impaired. Unwanted children are the saddest story of human existence. We show abused and abandoned dogs on TV and urge their support with donated money. But money does not give love. Who takes care of all these unwanted babies, children and young adults for 18 years?
Libby Ericson
Santa Fe
Dramatic results
I support Senate Bill 57, “Pet food fee for neutering and sheltering,” and urge lawmakers to vote yes to create sustainable, desperately needed funding for spay/neuter services for dogs and cats of lower-income families across New Mexico.
Funding would be provided by a phased-in fee charged to registered pet (not livestock) food manufacturers and is negligible compared to their profits, is negligible compared to the suffering of unwanted pets and only applies to manufacturers with annual gross revenue of more than $3 million.
There is no evidence that the fee will affect what customers pay for dog and cat food, and if the fee is passed down, the average increase would be approximately $1.13 to $2.26 per year to the consumer. Three states use this approach (Maine, Maryland and West Virginia) and report dramatic, positive results.
Jo Ann Sullivan
Glorieta
Need action, not study
With respect to Mark Bradley Bealmear’s letter (“What’s coming is worse than we think,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 25), we really do not need another group to study on how our species went wrong.
It would probably take about 10 years for the group to come to an agreement, as everyone does have an opinion. One of the reasons is on Page A-3 of the same paper (“EPA eases regulations on cities to dump sewage,” Jan. 25). “Farmers and property developers will now be able to release pesticides, fertilizers and other pollutants directly into many waterways as well as destroy or fill wetlands for construction projects.” We need action, not another study — action that will be protected and not be compromised by the current administration.
Paul Elsey
Santa Fe
