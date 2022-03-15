We who live in the Tiempos Lindos subdivision and many others advocate for the preservation of the full 22 acres of the South Meadows Road open space, designated as parkland by the county over 20 years ago.
This prized open space and ecosystem is in use daily as a hiking retreat using the land’s many braided trails. It’s a place to walk dogs, exercise, enjoy the meditative quiet surrounded by nature and the dramatic views of two mountain ranges. It’s also a place where birds and other wildlife take refuge under the cholla, hidden from the ever-vigilant hawks.
My wife and I have lived in the area for the past eight years and have cherished the breath of life from the outside world we receive every time we visit. The poet John Keats wrote many years ago that “the poetry of earth is never dead.” Meaning this piece of land is truly earth in that it sustains a broader environment with its own rituals, language and life-affirming values. It is not simply “vacant” or a field or dirt, it is in the best sense, a ground of being.
We and many of our neighbors are committed to maintaining and improving the property and for better public access. I envision a beneficial habitat for all ages to enjoy. It requires no water other than what falls from the sky. It truly embodies what is meant by spirit of place. And we are losing these places every day. We believe this park land is unique and has a long history as such on Santa Fe’s south side, which, at this moment, is woefully underserved by this kind of peaceful, low cost, low maintenance amenity.
John Macker
Santa Fe
Watch out for the Texas Taliban
Imagine the old Soviet days: An East German firm sells lederhosen, and at the same time supports the Stasi, the East German secret police, spying and reporting and jailing fellow citizens who seek personal freedoms. Would you buy their lederhosen?
Gov. Greg Abbott and his Texas Taliban have taken it upon themselves to decide the morality of a woman’s right to choose — or in this case not choose. The Texas law on banning abortion access treats female citizens as if they were children or chattel, not the owners of their own bodies. They encourage follow citizens to spy upon, report on, sue and harass a woman who seeks an abortion and anyone who help her. If you are a pro-choice New Mexican, now is the time to do without Texas commerce, industry, arts and tourism.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Putin and Trump deserve each other
On Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, former President Donald Trump called Putin a genius and savvy for sending in tanks. I assume Trump supporters feel the same. My opinion is Putin and Trump planned this when Trump was still president. He was kowtowing and praising Putin to the hilt.
At the same time, Trump was withholding millions of dollars in military aid and undermining NATO. Putin and Trump share the same position for the death and destruction in Ukraine. Putin is a war criminal and will hopefully be tried and convicted, and Trump should be holding his hand.
Felipe J. Roibal
Santa Fe
