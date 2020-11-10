We think that our lives were probably saved by everyone wearing masks. We found out Oct. 19 that we had both tested positive for COVID-19. We are 90 and 91 years old, so saw ourselves as extremely vulnerable. We seldom leave home and when we do, only to buy essentials or for medical appointments, we always wear surgical masks, and we have almost never encountered people without masks in Santa Fe.
We assume we must have contracted the virus from someone wearing a mask, which protected us, and our masks further protected us by limiting the amount of aerosol droplets that we received. In spite of the test results we have not been sick — normal temperature and oxygen level every day since Oct. 19. So, please everyone, wear masks to save lives — yours and ours.
Bob and Marge McCarthy
Santa Fe
Violence next?
Joe Biden won. President Donald Trump lost. There are now two things that Trump should do: concede and tamp down the enthusiasm of his more militant followers. If he doesn’t do both things, there’s no way to predict what may happen with the fringe folks among his more radical supporters. Whatever violence does occur will be on his head.
William Brown
Santa Fe
Relief
WHEW!
Arlene Siegel
Santa Fe
Winning!
Democracy wins, along with decency, sanity and truth.
Marion Jackson
Santa Fe
Sense prevails
I felt all along that intelligence and good sense would prevail over blustery hyperbole — and it did.
Richard Dean Jacob
Santa Fe
He’s a plague
The country is being traumatized by President Donald Trump and his henchmen, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or Attorney General Bill Barr, who are pretending that Joe Biden is not the president-elect. As if this weren’t bad enough, not all, but nearly all, Republican senators support Trump in this deception. They raise an interesting hypothetical question: What would be the most dangerous for the country: Trump and his enablers, or the bubonic plague? In medieval times, with their primitive medicine, the bubonic plague would be worse. Today, Trump and his Republican cohorts are more dangerous to the country — including their criminal neglect of safety measures during our current coronavirus plague. Trump should henceforth be called “Bubonic Donald.” He’s earned that title.
Roger Carasso
professor emeritus,
California State University, Northridge
Santa Fe
Confused rhetoric
I find state GOP chairman Steve Pearce’s bellicose rhetoric about voter fraud very confusing. If there were indeed voter fraud, how did Yvette Herrell win in the 2nd Congressional District? Similarly, if Republicans have accepted their victories in Senate, House and state legislature races, why not the presidential result? Weren’t all the choices on the same ballots cast?
Jeannie Hardie
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.