We think that our lives were probably saved by everyone wearing masks. We found out Oct. 19 that we had both tested positive for COVID-19. We are 90 and 91 years old, so saw ourselves as extremely vulnerable. We seldom leave home and when we do, only to buy essentials or for medical appointments, we always wear surgical masks, and we have almost never encountered people without masks in Santa Fe.

We assume we must have contracted the virus from someone wearing a mask, which protected us, and our masks further protected us by limiting the amount of aerosol droplets that we received. In spite of the test results we have not been sick — normal temperature and oxygen level every day since Oct. 19. So, please everyone, wear masks to save lives — yours and ours.

Bob and Marge McCarthy

Santa Fe

Violence next?

Joe Biden won. President Donald Trump lost. There are now two things that Trump should do: concede and tamp down the enthusiasm of his more militant followers. If he doesn’t do both things, there’s no way to predict what may happen with the fringe folks among his more radical supporters. Whatever violence does occur will be on his head.

William Brown

Santa Fe

Relief

WHEW!

Arlene Siegel

Santa Fe

Winning!

Democracy wins, along with decency, sanity and truth.

Marion Jackson

Santa Fe

Sense prevails

I felt all along that intelligence and good sense would prevail over blustery hyperbole — and it did.

Richard Dean Jacob

Santa Fe

He’s a plague

The country is being traumatized by President Donald Trump and his henchmen, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or Attorney General Bill Barr, who are pretending that Joe Biden is not the president-elect. As if this weren’t bad enough, not all, but nearly all, Republican senators support Trump in this deception. They raise an interesting hypothetical question: What would be the most dangerous for the country: Trump and his enablers, or the bubonic plague? In medieval times, with their primitive medicine, the bubonic plague would be worse. Today, Trump and his Republican cohorts are more dangerous to the country — including their criminal neglect of safety measures during our current coronavirus plague. Trump should henceforth be called “Bubonic Donald.” He’s earned that title.

Roger Carasso

professor emeritus,

California State University, Northridge

Santa Fe

Confused rhetoric

I find state GOP chairman Steve Pearce’s bellicose rhetoric about voter fraud very confusing. If there were indeed voter fraud, how did Yvette Herrell win in the 2nd Congressional District? Similarly, if Republicans have accepted their victories in Senate, House and state legislature races, why not the presidential result? Weren’t all the choices on the same ballots cast?

Jeannie Hardie

Santa Fe

