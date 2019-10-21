Those who complain about panhandlers are those who have never missed a meal (“Panhandling deluge? City says no,” Oct. 10). I am a native Santa Fean, and I haven’t seen a problem. I do see them, and I thank God that he has spared me that fate. Who knows what led them to their unfortunate fate? If it bothers some, they should look the other way. If one can empathize, then maybe he or she can reach into his or her pocket and take out a buck or two. I don’t think it will make the panhandler rich.
Felipe J. Roibal
Santa Fe
Open secrets
I read in The New Mexican (“President lashes out on Syria amid GOP rebuke,” Oct. 17), that our esteemed leader had told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, along with the rest of the world, the precise location of 50 nuclear weapons at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey. What’s next, Mr. President? Special classes in Turkish on the transportation and arming of these weapons? Launch codes for President Erdogan?
William Brown
Santa Fe
Not health care
In response to Karen Bash’s My View (“Reproductive health care is deeply personal — and important,” Oct. 13): In October, medical organizations representing about 25,000 medical professionals released a joint statement “stating unequivocally” that abortion is not necessary to save the life of a pregnant mother. When there are life-threatening complications during a pregnancy, it is necessary to separate the mother and baby; then an attempt is made to save both the mother and the child. The purpose of abortion is to end a pregnancy. An abortion that results in a live birth is deemed a “failed abortion.”
Elaine Gere
Santa Fe
Listen up, Dems
Let’s no longer waste time and distraction on endless debates between contenders. No serious winnowing has been accomplished by this flawed exercise. Our country needs young candidates with energy and purpose — not worn and tattered egos who should have claimed their retirement and left the stage.
Let’s consolidate the fundraising and support around a candidate who can win. Plumb the plethora of data to ferret out who speaks most clearly to a wider voter base. Abandon nostalgia and dive fearlessly into the challenges of the future. Fine tune a platform that meets the needs of American citizens. Restore America to dignity and respect in the world. A growing country politic yearns for a decisive innovative trajectory to the White House, the Senate and the House. We are running out of time — let’s get on with it!
Ed Powers
Albuquerque
What students need
Since 1983, Santa Fe Community College is one of the shining jewels in our community. To carry this institution into a bright future, we need board members with knowledge and experience in many areas, vision, and courage to make difficult decisions. I am endorsing Dave Dannenberg for a position on the governing board of Santa Fe Community College.
A Georgia Tech graduate, software engineer, former Intel executive, and entrepreneur, Dave is very keen on the direction educational institutions and their students need to go in order to be successful. He is an advocate for preservation of our natural lands and serves as chairman of the Santa Fe County Open Lands Committee. Santa Fe Community College would benefit from Dave Dannenberg’s experience and knowledge. Vote for Dave, Position 5, board of trustees, SFCC.
Paul Kaufman, M.D.
retired physician, part-time SFCC student
Santa Fe
