I want my life back. I want restaurants to open. I want my kids in school. I want to watch soccer games and baseball tournaments. I want to go to church and see my children altar serve. I want people to feel safe enough to seek routine medical and dental care. I want to meet friends at the coffee shop.
I can only imagine I am not alone in these simple desires. So this means we must get the coronavirus under control by all wearing masks. We need to wear them when we leave the house, when we exercise and hike, when we talk on the phone in public, when we are holding a drink but not drinking it, when we are meeting in small groups.
We need to wear it over our mouth and nose. They should not be sheer or lace. They should not have valves — as the valved masks only project you and not the rest of us. It is not weak to wear a mask. It is not painful, a huge sacrifice or political. It is informed, easy and a thoughtful way to show you care for others. We need to get back to our lives, only now with masks, worn properly and always in public.
Katie Zang
Santa Fe
About the network
Recent comments made about the Neighborhood Network (“Spanish cultural group considers effort to recall Webber,” Oct. 15, e-Voices, Oct. 17) were incorrect. The network is a registered New Mexico nonprofit and has been for over 20 years. Additionally, the network is scrupulous about never endorsing any candidate and certainly is not participating in any recall attempt against any elected official.
Karen Heldmeyer
Santa Fe
Lies, not theories
The term “conspiracy theory” is not merely deception but also misguided, misguiding and incorrect in a deep way. A theory in science is not an unsupported claim or mere speculation but “a hypothesis that has been confirmed or established by observations of [and] experiment and is propounded or accepted as accounting for the known facts; a statement of the general laws, principles, or cause of something known of observed,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary.
Grafting through transplantation the second alien word in the term to the first is an attempt to legitimize the first through the strength of the second, promoting the first to inhabit the realm of the atomic, cell, quantum, evolution, gravitation and electromagnetic field theories, among others.
As things stand on this Earth, unfortunately, and sadly what most people utter when they speak of conspiracies, are mostly expectorations, eructations, beliefs and — especially in the case of the squatter in the White House — pathological obsessions; or worse: just plain and simple lies.
Dr. Jorge H. Aigla
Santa Fe
Hard to find
It was not easy for me to find the drop-off ballot box for submitting mail-in ballots at the new Santa Fe County building on the corner of Catron and Grant. When I called the Bureau of ElectionsOffice, the message directed people to a door I found locked. The driveway to a parking lot and the walkway next to it are entered from Grant Avenue. When I went to deposit my ballot and parked at a street meter, I saw many voters, a ballot in hand, walking the perimeter of the fortress/building. They were frustrated. We need to make the whole voting process especially easy to do.
Connie Coates
Santa Fe
None of the above
Wouldn’t it be great if we had a “none of the above” option on the ballot? If “none” wins the election, the parties would be given three weeks to pick another candidate, and a new election held. None of the rejected candidates would ever be allowed to run again for that position. I know this will never happen, but I can dream.
Richard Wood
Santa Fe
Avoid markers
I recently had a distressing experience with my absentee ballot. The instructions say, “Use a marker or pen ... .” So I used a marker and it bled through the paper. I contacted both the Santa Fe County election’s office and the Secretary of State’s Office to notify them about the problem. I was told that the “machine” could still read the ballot, even with the bleed-through. And if the machine did not read the ballot, the ballot would be hand-counted. I have very low confidence that ballots with the bleed-throughs will be counted accurately and encourage everyone to ignore the instructions and simply use a pen with black or dark blue ink.
Victor Nelson
Santa Fe
Another bleed
I just filled out my absentee ballot, following the instructions which suggested using a marker as one option. The marker totally bled through to the other side, thus rendering my absentee ballot ineligible. Helpful hint: Use a black pen.
Nancy Gilkyson
Santa Fe
Editor’s note: We talked to County Clerk Geraldine Salazar about the bleed-through concerns. She said the ballots are designed so that the ovals are not aligned, meaning the machines can read them properly. Salazar also suggested that concerned voters can take the ballot to the Clerk’s Office and exchange it.
