So, now we condemn the cluster munitions. Quite right; they are, without question, awful instruments of destruction and worthy of being banned from use.
Which of the implements of war do we care to find suitably kind and gentle? Is it the bayonet, which has “blood gutters” on either side to facilitate ease of insertion and withdrawal? Perhaps some will extol the virtues of the .45 caliber slug, which was developed to stop the fanatic Moro tribesmen of the Philippines during the brief but very successful Spanish American War. Another element may favor the M-16’s projectile, which scoots along at 2,700 feet per second and loves to tumble or fragment when it encounters bone. Still others will champion the fragmentation grenade, with its tightly coiled high-tensile wire scored every three-quarters of an inch to send out hundreds of little dollops of love. Many others favor the high-angle-of-fire weapons with the long, jagged shards designed to remove any appendage they contacts. Many others merit banning napalm and flamethrowers, and other delicacies could be candidates.
My own unit was the beneficiary of these cluster weapons in Vietnam. I didn’t oppose their use that day, and neither did any member of my battalion. At those times, it was a sound superior to “The Blue Danube.”
Perhaps the better approach is to limit or ban war.
James Applegate
Santa FeGaming the system
The recent Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action for admission to colleges and universities offers no relief from an underlying cause of a deeply flawed process: the sheer number of applicants to the allegedly elite universities, ranging from 40,000 in the Ivy League schools upwards to 52,000 in the case of Stanford. Scant are the chances of objective outcomes in the face of such numbers. Undeterred by college counselors, students try to improve their odds of acceptance by applying to the entire range of top-ranked schools. Early decision and early action programs offer limited help in determining whether a given student actually plans to attend a college if accepted. But there is a better way.
In the late 1940s and early 1950s, an applicant had to list in rank order the colleges to which SAT and other test scores were to be sent. That enabled admissions staff to winnow some who were trying to game the system. In my case, during an interview on campus, the president of a prestigious liberal arts college informed me my candidacy would not even be considered unless his college was my clear first choice. I withdrew my application. While standardized tests scores no longer need to be submitted at many institutions, devise forms that would require students to declare their preferences. That would somewhat stem the flood of applications that now overwhelm admissions offices.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Protecting children
About the column (“Read — and don’t let anyone stop you,” My View, July 9) by Donald Duran: Duran and his group of men are free to have a book club and do whatever among themselves without anybody complaining. Nobody is going tell them what they can or cannot read. Adult bookstores have just as much liberty to cater or specialize to the proclivities of their clientele. When it comes to children, mothers have the right to protect what their little children’s eyes and ears are exposed to. For Duran to attack the Moms for Liberty for wanting to protect their children is sickening. Moms could care less what Duran and his group of men do, except when it is harmful to their kids. It’s that simple.
Raymond Lopez
Santa Fe
History repeating
Is this our crazy, dangerous history repeating itself, targeting Planned Parenthood? The 1920s had Women of the KKK and 1979 had Save Our Children. Today we have a group with ties to Proud Boys, QAnon, white supremacist actors, etc., called Moms for Liberty. These women are getting dark money to spend intimidating folks and financing their lifestyles. I am a mother, and it makes angry and sick to think the WKKK is surfacing again with a different name but all the same values.