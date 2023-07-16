So, now we condemn the cluster munitions. Quite right; they are, without question, awful instruments of destruction and worthy of being banned from use.

Which of the implements of war do we care to find suitably kind and gentle? Is it the bayonet, which has “blood gutters” on either side to facilitate ease of insertion and withdrawal? Perhaps some will extol the virtues of the .45 caliber slug, which was developed to stop the fanatic Moro tribesmen of the Philippines during the brief but very successful Spanish American War. Another element may favor the M-16’s projectile, which scoots along at 2,700 feet per second and loves to tumble or fragment when it encounters bone. Still others will champion the fragmentation grenade, with its tightly coiled high-tensile wire scored every three-quarters of an inch to send out hundreds of little dollops of love. Many others favor the high-angle-of-fire weapons with the long, jagged shards designed to remove any appendage they contacts. Many others merit banning napalm and flamethrowers, and other delicacies could be candidates.

My own unit was the beneficiary of these cluster weapons in Vietnam. I didn’t oppose their use that day, and neither did any member of my battalion. At those times, it was a sound superior to “The Blue Danube.”

