“Mom and son testing out his new Christmas present!" texted Jennifer Crumbley about the Seig Sauer pistol she and her husband gave their 15-year-old son and that he would later use to murder four classmates at a Michigan high school and critically injure others. (“Parents of Michigan school shooter charged,” Dec. 4.)
Among the many questions that must be asked about this tragedy, a central one for me as a Christian pastor is why would a parent — or any person, for that matter — think that a semiautomatic gun, or any weapon, is an appropriate gift to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, aka “The Prince of Peace?” Whatever our faith, we must work to end our nation’s insane addiction to guns and violence.
Rev. Talitha Arnold
Santa Fe
Hardly impartial
I am disappointed and disheartened that, in a case as important as this is for New Mexico's future, some members of the Public Regulation Commission have chosen to ignore their lawful role as the independent judges of this monumental case to stake out political positions on the matter to both the press and their constituents — before hearing all of the evidence in this case. In quasi-judicial matters such as this, it is critical that our representatives act as judges and not as politicians! Not only does good governance require such conduct, but New Mexico law demands it to assure that public decisions that affect us all are made on the facts presented — not on emotion or political whim.
How can one fairly judge any important matter without hearing fully both sides of any dispute? This is what the law requires and what common sense demands. Those PRC members who have chosen to pre-judge this critical public decision for our state by making public statements in support of one side should be disqualified from hearing this important case. Fairness requires it and the law demands it.
George R. (Pat) Bryan III
former city attorney, Albuquerque
Albuquerque
More than money
I applaud the governor and Legislature's proposed but overdue pay raise for New Mexico educators, an increase granted then abruptly denied in a special session last year. Seven percent still is inadequate for Santa Fe but is better than nothing. I agree with Dixon Elementary's Samantha Waidler that such a raise is unlikely to recruit and retain teachers due to the increasing demands and de-professionalization of teachers nationwide ("Governor wants pay raise for teachers," Dec. 2). Instead, we are increasingly more standardized test, data collection and entry, counseling, day care and behavior modification personnel than we are educators. Top administrators increasingly expect us to train on and implement programs designed by private corporations, further compromising our autonomy, creativity and professional judgment for students. That, plus COVID-19 and so-called COVID-safe practices mandated by the governor and the Public Education Department, decrease the desire for people to choose to be teaching professionals. I doubt throwing more money at the problem will be the only solution to a teacher shortage.
Scott Shuker
Santa Fe
