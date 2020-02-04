First, let me congratulate Donald Trump. He has finally joined the ranks of authoritarian leaders he was so desperate to emulate. And let me also congratulate the Senate Republicans. They will not be the subject of Herr Trump’s vicious tweets (for the time being). Too bad they forgot about “Sticks and stones …” And they have kept their precious seats in what was once the most august legislative body in history.
It is too bad that body is now irrelevant. Like the Reichstag, once having ceded its power to a dictator, it will have none. Last, my condolences to most Americans. They will now suffer under the rule of a madman who patently hates them and will do everything he can to make their lives unlivable.
And who, I believe, will manipulate the 2020 election to extend his brutal reign for another four years and, possibly, beyond?
Adele E. Zimmermann
Embudo
Trump’s a con man
The con man in the White House wants to start a war with Iran by lying that the general from Iran had planned to bomb U.S. embassies; that’s the same thing President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney did when they lied about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction. The U.S. ended up going to war in Iraq.
These wars are big moneymakers for the rich and the politicians who invest in war materials. These are the people who should support the soldiers who fight in these wars — with real money — for their involvement in these wars. Many soldiers come home wounded, disabled and sick. May God bless them all.
Joe Gurule
Santa Fe
Call a place paradise
Santa Fe has lost just about everything dear to locals over the last 30 years, one building at a time, as our beloved town is supposedly upgraded to suit those moving here.
Having worked in the tourist trade for many years, I hear over and over how much “we love Santa Fe,” until they move in and then the complaints and demolitions begin (“Demolition work to begin at Vladem,” Jan. 25). I hardly recognize our town. There is barely anything left of what we from here love and appreciate, including the mural. It is tragic, as a previous opinion stated (“A signpost, demolition of Halpin Building,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 2). Nothing is ever good enough.
Sina Brush
Santa Fe
Redo might do
I have lived in Santa Fe for a little over 30 years and have always considered the mural on the Halpin Building a joy to see and a great introduction to the history of the city (“Demolition work to begin at Vladem,” Jan. 25). While it might be in poor condition, the planners and committees responsible for its destruction should find a way to have it reproduced by local artists on the new building, which doesn’t relate that much to Santa Fe tradition. Maybe instead of donating bricks (“One step closer to Vladem” Jan. 19), a fund could have been started for such a reproduction.
Gary Clark
Santa Fe
Profits before health
The Trump administration has been pulling back government oversight on environmental policy as well as animal agriculture regulation, all to benefit corporate interest. Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture new hog slaughter rule, processing plants are allowed to do their own inspection, and they can kill the animals as many and as fast as they want with no limitation; the same waiver allows chicken slaughterhouses to kill birds at reckless speed.
Obviously, Trump wants to hand over the power of oversight to the factory farming industry. The new rule could jeopardize the safety of 90,000 slaughterhouse workers. Further, diseased animals could slip through and be processed along with unwanted materials, endangering the health of millions Americans. Please urge your senators to stop the USDA from implementing this rule-less rule.
Mira Fong
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.