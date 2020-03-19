We are isolating so that we do not infect others. We are helping those we can help. We are sharing what we have. All around the world we are seeing expressions of kindness, cooperation and empathy. It should come as no surprise that these characteristics are innate in all of us. Social scientist Nicholas Christakis, author of Blueprint, explains that these behaviors are genetically coded. While some will horde and disregard obvious precautions, most of us social animals will act in a manner that is best for the community as a whole.
Our leaders aren’t perfect but, in this instance, they got the calculus right. We will do what we can to save as many as we can and accept the economic cost. If our policy decisions were made by artificial intelligence, its cold, pragmatic math might have let the virus run. What’s a few million lives to a computer? We, however, share a common humanity.
Judith Polich
Santa Fe
Still not right
Regarding the city of Santa Fe’s official seal (“Oops! Accent mark in official Santa Fe seal in wrong spot,” March 1), the word “Fe” should not have an accent. This is easily verified in the Real Academia Española’s dictionary (the gold standard for Spanish).
Rick Land
Santa Fe
Flatten it out
When you read the news, you find the number of cases in the U.S. is doubling about every five days. This is exponential; if this is true, starting with one on Jan. 15, this trend predicts a million sick people by May 1. As Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases keeps telling us, we want that curve to flatten out. That means lowering its growth rate. And the growth rate in two weeks will come down dramatically from “social distancing” and other ways of limiting our possible exposures right now.
Claude Phipps
Santa Fe
Locking people out
After reviewing procurement laws that Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber is using to push development of the College of Santa Fe (“Midtown in the making,” Nov. 26, 2019), he, in fact, is locking people out of a project that affects their daily lives, and under the auspices of affordable housing (“Panel set to interview prospective developers,” Feb. 20).
We are a dedicated group of individuals who plan on challenging the “developers’ vision” instead of the “community’s vision.” We need arts; music; Greer Garson theater and film studios; community gardens; a library; housing; and to steer away from unbridled growth.
This is the College of Santa Fe, the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, and before that, St. Michael’s College. When language is used to describe established locations by other names, it is an attempt to erase the familiar and cultural traces of our history.
Maria Bautista
Santa Fe
Recover and prosper
Would you like to help assure that your favorite local restaurants, brew pubs, and coffee shops survive the current crisis? Let’s start a trend.
When you would have gone out to eat, but decide to stay home, send that restaurant a check for what you would have spent. You might not feel like you get the good food and atmosphere in the short term, but think about how good you’ll feel when your favorite places are still in business when you can visit again. I’m mailing my check today for last Saturday’s un-breakfast.
If enough of us do it, the national news will pick up the story, and we’ll have even more people coming to Santa Fe in the future to help us recover and prosper.
Marie Morgan
Santa Fe
Courtesy at City Hall
We went to City Hall to renew our business license last week. We waited until the last minute because we were dreading the horror — the wait, the crowd, the whole mess! Well, we arrived to a very friendly greeting from a lovely city employee, Deborah Taylor, who provided guidance, coffee, warmed the coffee, offered a to-go lid and was all-around cheerful.
All the employees were friendly, efficient, kind and helpful. Well-deserved kudos to all we encountered.
Harold and Rosina Downing
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.