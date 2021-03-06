The coronavirus pandemic has focused our attention on the importance of health care. As medical professionals, many of my colleagues and I want everyone in New Mexico (and in the entire country) to have adequate access to health care. This includes a population of working New Mexicans who qualify for Medicaid but have not yet signed up. Without Medicaid, they are less likely to see a doctor regularly. As a result, health conditions may go untreated.
Chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes that could be managed with regular care and treatment will get worse — and ultimately will cost the state more money in the long run in terms of emergency department visits, lost wages due to sick days and potentially long-term disability. Tens of thousands of New Mexicans are in this position. They are men and women we must reach out to so we can connect them to care and treatment that can help them be healthier as well as productive in their communities. One potential solution has been raised: Identifying these eligible working New Mexicans when they fill out their state tax forms. This is an easy way to ensure the people who work hard and qualify for health care get connected with resources that can improve health and save lives.
Dr. Maya Armstrong
Santa Fe
Yes on gas taxes
Thanks to the legislators who recognize the need to raise New Mexico’s gasoline taxes. We are far behind the rest of the country in the rates, ranking at 47th in the nation in 2020. Someone has to pay the costs of repairing New Mexico’s roads, and taking money from the general fund surplus, or borrowing money through bonding means we are taking money from community water projects, senior centers, parks and other worthwhile projects. And it certainly makes no sense to give a free ride to out-of-state drivers, who add to the wear and tear on our highways. User fees, which is what gasoline taxes are, are directly related to miles driven and the fairest way of paying for road repair. Gas taxes have been a third rail in New Mexico politics for too long; given the state of our roads, the unfairness of taxing those who don’t drive and the benefits of beginning to price driving at its true costs, this is the year for action.
Denise Fort
Santa Fe
Enhancing the news
So many times when an eye-catching and interesting photograph appears in the newspaper, the credit is for Gabriela Campos. The playground photograph on the March 1 front page is the most recent example. She certainly enhances the news you are reporting.
Roy McKeag
Santa Fe
Remember history
I am writing a eulogy for all the monuments and statues that have been destroyed, moved or censored. Also for the public buildings or schools whose names have been arbitrarily changed
History is a form of memory. If we delete it, whether it was right or wrong, how can we remember not to let it happen again?
Patricio Larragoite
Santa Fe
Support graduate workers
As an alum of the University of New Mexico and a journeyman carpenter member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 1319 in Albuquerque, I support and stand in solidarity with the efforts of the graduate community at the University of New Mexico to form a union. It is ridiculous that the university’s administration is refusing to recognize the union, although a supermajority of the graduate student workers signed a union card, on the pretense that graduate workers are not employees.
When I was an undergraduate at UNM, several of my classes were taught by graduate students, and many others were responsible for helping the professors with their classes, including being available for tutoring and grading papers. The fact of the matter is these graduate students are workers and do generate value to the university. When I was an apprentice with my union and a student of the craft of carpentry, no one ever said that I was primarily an apprentice and therefore not entitled to be represented by the union. I was represented by the union because I was a worker, just like these graduate students. That is why I support the graduate student workers’ efforts in forming a union.
José Enriquez
Albuquerque
More transparency, please
Vaccinations? Or should I say, lack thereof. Our Department of Health brags about the percentage of New Mexicans vaccinated, the total doses given and that we rank second in the country in terms of total vaccines delivered. Yet many, many New Mexicans have had to go to Texas and Colorado to receive shots. To whom did their vaccines go and when? The Department of Health and the Governor’s Office needs to be transparent and publish this data. If they don’t, an independent investigation should be started. I think we’re being misled. Meanwhile, my 65-year-old wife will drive to Alamosa, Colo., for shot No. 1.
John Grieco
Santa Fe
No to alcohol tax
House Bill 255 comes at a time when New Mexico businesses are struggling to get by, with many bars, restaurants and venues closing permanently. Proponents claim it will spur economic growth, but they aren’t talking about the tax hike in it. This hastily drafted legislation includes a surcharge on alcohol sales that will be passed along to consumers. Bars like mine have been closed for 350 days and counting. That’s bad enough. We don’t need an added tax, too. In the end, this will be another blow to longtime mom and pop businesses that have been serving their communities for years.
Mike Cheney
Ruidoso
Victimizing the victims
Please oppose Senate Bill 247, which would mandate parole hearings for juvenile criminals after 15 years and every two years afterward. John Gamble, then 16, murdered my 15-year-old son, Joseph. Gamble beat Joseph with a rifle stock until it broke off and lit his body on fire. Gamble bragged and confessed that he murdered Joseph because he was mad at him. What will happen when Gamble is in the real world and gets mad? Are you willing to have him living next to you or your children?
I can’t relive this after 15 years and every two years after. SB 247 is devastating to me and my family. For the sake of the victims, please oppose this bill. If I can save parents from the agony and despair I endure daily, I will try my best. Do not fail our children by exposing them to criminals who prey on the vulnerable.
Cathy Flores
Carlsbad
Cancel fever
Have we brought up a generation of snowflakes who need to be bubble wrapped and are afraid of Dr. Seuss, gender-correct toys and Mr. Potato Head? What happen to the strong American that pulled up their boots and took on challenges like the coronavirus pandemic by serving their fellow man, not running from what bothers them. Canceling culture doesn’t change anything except making the next generation ignorant. This country was built by many rich cultures that made us unique and a model to follow by the world, even with all our faults. Banning books, toys and history is the beginning of the end for what used to be called America the beautiful.
Richard Reinders
Santa Fe
Secret shots
Well, well. Then-President Donald Trump secretly got the “jab” — even though him coming out publicly might have caused some doubters to change their minds. Might even have saved some lives. Of course, this was of no consideration by him. I wonder who gave him the jab? Too bad it wasn’t administered by Vlad the Impaler.
Robert Coyle
Santa Fe
A really big deal
Regarding the editorial (“New Mexico is right to hold feds’ feet to fire,” Our View, March 2): First, I must say I’m glad to see coverage of this. Too many New Mexicans are unaware of the dangers of the current stockpile of radioactive waste and the coming dangers of more. So I’m happy to see you informing the public and supporting the state lawsuit against the Department of Energy. But may I point out that your editorial still minimizes the problem. You state, “Los Alamos is being asked to ramp up production of plutonium pits — the triggers for nukes.” Calling the plutonium pits “triggers” is a trivialization. The plutonium pit is the radioactive core of the nuclear weapon. It’s the part that causes mass destruction. Each pit is capable of causing 15 to 20 times as much destruction as the bomb that leveled Hiroshima.
LANL is not merely “being asked to ramp up production of plutonium pits.” This is not just an “ask,” and it’s far bigger than a “ramp-up.” LANL is presently being transformed from primarily a research facility into a massive bomb factory. LANL has been building an occasional nuclear pit to keep in practice, but this new facility is supposed to produce 30 pits per year by 2026 and at least 80 pits per year by 2030. The amount of radioactive waste this will generate is unimaginable. This is a big deal.
From the Trinity test to the Manhattan Project to the uranium spills at Church Rock and Jackpile Paguate mines, New Mexico has suffered environmental injustices for far too long. Now for the Department of Energy to add massive amounts of new nuclear waste to the heap is more than we can bear. The plutonium pit factory must be stopped.
Marcy Matasick
Santa Fe
