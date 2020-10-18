Our mayor weighed a lot of options on Indigenous Peoples Day. What he avoided was stirring up people who were making a point. They were unarmed. Should the cops have drawn their guns? I don’t think so. Civil warriors were hardly saints, invaders from Spain tortured Indians. Indians retaliated. It’s the way of the world — eye for an eye.
Let’s be done with this and call it even. Have the new commission run a contest for sculptors and create a piece for the Plaza that is beautiful and without political message. I’m into harmony, not salting more wounds.
And let the mayor, who is doing, in my opinion, an exemplary job, continue doing it.
Susan Munroe
Santa Fe
No understanding
From potholes to intercultural relations, Mayor Alan Webber has shown his incompetence. Being mayor of a small city is not the same as running a business. His being able to speak “entrepreneurship” doesn’t translate into understanding the old and complicated history of New Mexico. His disregard for the feelings of native Nuevo Méxicanos has been compounded by the actions of self-righteous Anglo Americans, among others, who have vandalized the statue of Fray Angelico Chavez, started a silly petition to change the name of De Vargas mall and destroyed a monument from the 1860s.
Instead of a mob destroying the obelisk, there could have been a reasoned dialogue where people could have learned the history and context around it. Maybe the obelisk would have been removed to another site, opening up the Plaza for more people to gather together. We will never know, because the promised convening of the community didn’t happen.
Roberto Gallegos
Santa Fe
Right decision
Regardless of how people feel about our historical monuments, I heartily applaud the decision of Mayor Alan Webber and the Santa Fe Police Department to withdraw from the scene when activists began pulling down the Plaza obelisk. Valuing life over property is more than just a laudable ideal. Valuing life and limb should be an integral part of every interaction between law enforcement and the public. We need to learn that swift retribution for crimes (often unproven or poorly perceived in the heat of the moment) creates serious new problems, particularly when guns are involved. It is incomprehensible to fair-minded people that someone should be shot for running away from a traffic stop.
When will we let go of the “us versus them” mentality, the winner/loser frame of mind and the so-called American “Old West” pride in shooting first and thinking later? The anxieties of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stress of the climate crisis and the blathering of our president have stretched our patience and tolerance to the limit, so that we are fighting over symbols and fighting with each other as well. We need to slow down and get our perspective back.
Natalie Delvaille
Santa Fe
Campaign of lies
Mark Ronchetti has launched a campaign of lies against Ben Ray Luján. Ronchetti started his campaign by touting his adherence to Trumpism. As we all know, that allegiance can include denial of scientific facts about coronavirus prevention and “cures,” as well as climate change denial. Now the claims are Luján is anti-police and pro-socialism (Say what?).
Unfortunately, to me, Trumpism seems to be largely about making the rich richer and the poor dead because they can’t afford food, rent or medical care. If Ronchetti is a Trumpist, then he also wants to take away medical care and reverse law on preexisting conditions. The criminals in the executive branch will get away with executing the Constitution and place an American version of oligarchy (like Russia) in place by any means possible.
Be smart and send Luján to the Senate — the best choice.
Ted Carlin
Santa Fe
Take our country back
I would like to salute the American voter. We are showing up in droves. We are taking our beloved country back. We are overwhelming the suppressors. Kudos to the volunteers who are making the voters feel safe and empowered. We are learning how to be better at voting due to the unprecedented challenge of 2020. This is a beginning, a beginning to make the United States the nations we can love and believe in. Power to the people, the voters.
Jane Bates
Santa Fe
Help out
Here’s a thought: Apparently these militias, the Proud Boys, the Boogaloos, the other Dumbbells and other armed groups have lots of time on their hands, if all the standing around looking tough we see is any measure.
Why don’t they pick up and head to the Southern states that have been hit so hard by the weather lately and start helping those poor folks out? I’m sure their aid would be very welcome, and I don’t think the exercise would hurt the “boys” either.
James Murphy
Santa Fe
