As COVID-19 restrictions lift in New Mexico and people go back to their lives, we tend to forget that in many countries it continues to be a threat. Developing countries combat waves of new virus variants and inefficient vaccine rollouts. Before my internship at the Borgen Project, a nonprofit organization that works to increase poverty-reduction legislation, I did not understand the power that I have in changing the lives of people living in extreme poverty.
By contacting Congressional leaders Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich, as well as U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, about poverty-reduction bills and international pandemic-relief legislation, these issues get on their radar. As constituents, we have the power to increase vaccine rollout and provide aid that could transform the lives of millions of people. I urge New Mexicans to invest just five minutes of their time in voicing their concerns. We have the power to end extreme poverty.
Gisela Gutierrez
Santa Fe
More nukes unnecessary
Unnamed “officials” in the article ("Officials warn U.S. nuclear arsenal is a 'tipping point,' June 26) don’t explain what they mean by “tipping point,” but they make it sound like our weapons are so degraded that they will spontaneously combust if not immediately replaced at a cost of hundreds of billions of dollars.
The fact is, the United States currently has about 6,000 nuclear weapons, each one capable of as much destruction as 15 to 20 Hiroshima-sized bombs. That’s enough destructive power to cause 100,000 Hiroshimas. Yes, a few of them are as old as 50-70 years. But it takes at least 100 years for the plutonium to degrade enough to make any difference in the bomb’s power. We don’t need more nukes. Or newer ones, or smarter ones.
The push for the “nuclear weapons modernization program” is a scam on behalf of war profiteers. The AP reporter should know that and should inform the public of that fact. Meanwhile, we have real and urgent needs to be spending those billions on. Job loss, poverty, homelessness, starvation, climate catastrophe and environmental destruction, a deadly pandemic and the need for universal health care.
I urge every reader to go to the whitehouse.gov comment page and tell President Joe Biden to cut the budget for nuclear weapons. Hurry, before the next bloated “defense” bill gets passed.
Marcy Matasick
Santa Fe
Speak up for recreation
Public recreation is fundamental to a healthy and vibrant community, which is why it is so distressing to assess where Santa Fe stands today.
All of our public tennis courts are in disrepair. With over 400 pickleball players in the Santa Fe area, there are no public outdoor courts. Our only outdoor pool is closed due to neglect. Our only public golf course struggles to maintain a minimal level of quality due to underbudgeting and staffing.
One must conclude that a long-term history of parochial politics and the absence of long term planning and budgeting have left us in our current state. Our public recreation needs are considerable; our leadership needs from our governing body are considerable. Who will speak up?
Jim Hille
Santa Fe
Party, party
I read recently about the Republican criticism of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's spending money on grocery items ("Governor's mansion eases up on expense account," July 3). I was wondering if they remembered the criticism that Gov. Suzanna Martinez received from having an expense account-funded party at a local hotel — good pictures of that.
Darlene Muniz
Santa Fe
Think of the customer
The Pasatiempo article about the pandemic plight of Santa Fe’s restaurateurs (“I Never Want to Stay Home Again: Restaurateurs On The Pandemic Era, July 2) omitted any mention of the beleaguered restaurant customer. Apparently forgotten is that we, the customer, were suffering, too.
Yes we were “quick to tell employees when they weren’t hitting the mark.” And rightly so. Hello, restaurants. We ate your poorly packaged mediocre offerings and put up with your surly telephone manners when ordering takeout and curbside “service.” Sure, business was tough for you, but many restaurants seemed to forget who pays the bills: customers!
No wonder restauranteurs now can’t find people who want high-pressure work for poor wages. If they treated customers so poorly, imagine how they treat staff.
Jonathan Edelfelt
Santa Fe
