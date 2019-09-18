Every day we are reminded of the consequences of gun insanity. Are you tired of it yet? There are two things each of us can do starting today. Make it known to every place you do business that, given a choice, you will support those places that post a sign that states, “No guns allowed.” It was through a similar approach that smoking ended in public places. At that time, the tobacco industry had the kind of power that the gun industry has today.
Make it known to anyone running for public office that you will only vote for a person who publicly supports getting rid of guns and ammunition of mass destruction. It took this country many years to get this stupid; it will take many more to undo the stupidity; but it will never happen unless everyone who cares gets involved. We have the right to a gun-free environment in public places.
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Bring officers back
Recently, there was a fine article in The New Mexican (“Most cops commute beyond S.F. and take vehicles home with them,” Sept. 8) explaining why Santa Fe police officers mainly live in Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, N.M., Edgewood and other outlying locations, from which they must drive 100 miles a day, or more, to work. It is obvious that the provision of cars for this commute is a major factor. The Internal Revenue Service rate for the use of a car, van, pickup or panel truck is 58 cents per mile for business miles driven. The cost of the highly equipped police cars these officers drive must be at least that.
If the officers were paid $1,200 a month more, instead of “free” car benefits of about that amount, I believe many would choose to live in Santa Fe, have more time with their families and be part of this community. We would all be better served.
Jim Hays
Santa Fe
Celebrate new high school
The New Mexico School for the Arts began its school year in its new facility on the Sanbusco Market Center site. And what a facility it is! It is magnificent — a tribute to all those whose dedicated efforts have gone — and continue to go — into this wondrous achievement. Phase one is complete and phase two — which will include dorms for out-of-town students and a large “cafetorium,” able to accommodate the entire student body and staff — will begin construction soon.
I cannot imagine a more exciting, extraordinary facility for introducing young students from all over our state to the first stages of professional arts training. I know of no university facility equal to this. It is awesome — an inspiration to the students who are fortunate enough and dedicated enough to study and grow here. What a tribute to our state.
Congratulations to the dreamers and achievers who have brought — and are continuing to bring — this to fruition. Above all, thank you.
Richard Block
theater director
Santa Fe
Happy medians
To address the issue of our medians, has the city of Santa Fe considered commissioning local artists to develop public works for the medians? A quick internet search shows wonderful examples of what other cities have done. Art in the medians would welcome visitors, delight locals and provide jobs for local artists. The Santa Fe Arts Commission and the Parks and Recreation Department could collaborate, perhaps involving the experienced curatorial staff at arts organization such as the New Mexico Museum of Art, Institute of American Indian Arts Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, SITE Santa Fe, Center for Contemporary Arts and others who work with contemporary artists to help provide a range of distinctive artistic perspectives. If money is tight, then commissioning art for these medians could happen over time in phases, such as concrete and xeriscape now; art next. In a decade, medians could look marvelous and interesting.
Pamela Gregg Flax
Santa Fe