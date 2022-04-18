The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's recent report makes one thing clear: We have many options at our disposal to make significant reductions in carbon emissions. So what's the holdup? As Dana Nuccitelli observed writing for Yale Climate Connections, the missing ingredient is political will. And that's where you come in. Building political will is not an abstract concept, and it's not something best left to a more powerful and influential person. It's something you can start doing today through one simple action: Reach out to your members of Congress and ask them to support legislation to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. From tax credits to an economy-wide price on carbon, there is no shortage of ways Congress can enact the policy-level changes we need to fight the climate crisis. It's as simple as telling them that our national security, economic stability and physical health depend on a transition away from fossil fuels.
Then, ask your family, friends and community to do the same. Odds are, many other people you know are concerned, too. The most recent survey from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication shows that 58 percent of Americans are either concerned or alarmed about climate change, roughly three times as many as those who are skeptical. To go even further, consider joining Citizens' Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan organization that empowers everyday citizens to exercise their personal and political power to advance national policies that address the climate movement. To learn more, visit https://cclusa.org/join.
Sara Mason
Los Alamos
Not that simple
What a déjà vu it has been in the newspaper for teachers lately. In the past, I’ve read uninformed letters from the public laying the failure of New Mexico’s education ranking at teachers’ feet with a weary sigh and refocused on teaching. But the misguided editorial from The New Mexican ("It’s all about the kids? Not when it comes to school time," Our View, April 13) prompted me to respond. In all the reporting on K5-plus, articles have not investigated why districts are opting out of the program. The conditions imposed by the Legislature for funding are so restrictive that districts can’t comply. Rules require that each summer school class be taught by the teacher who will be teaching those same students next year. Additionally, all grades, K-5, must participate. So, if fifth grade, for example, lacks a teacher, the whole program is canceled.
This is just one example of how systematically complex problems are dumped on the laps of teachers by a public that says we are too lazy, too selfish or too inept to do well by our students. The editorial propagates that superficial view of teachers while simultaneously failing to provide in-depth reporting that might truly inform the public on the issue, simply adding to teachers’ exhaustion.
Rachel Gersh
Santa Fe
Extend learning time
I am still amazed by the fact that the Santa Fe School District is not taking advantage of two possible programs to extend student learning time, especially seeing that the programs would be fully funded by the state. Perhaps a K-5 program could be offered for four weeks in the summer for students and five weeks for teachers, with one week of preparation prior to the students arrival. Interested parents would need to sign up and make the commitment for all four weeks. There are likely some teachers willing to work in such a needed program. Retired teachers may also welcome the opportunity to return to teaching for five weeks. There are obviously many children who would benefit from an added four weeks of learning, targeted to their needs.
Lynne Mendes
Santa Fe
Skill set
GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti needs to stick with the weather.
S. K. Wertz
Santa Fe
A heartfelt thanks
I am writing to publicly thank the nurses and staff at Christus St. Vincent Infusion Center. Unfortunately, I have to get infusions every six months. The nurses and staff help make the four hours of sitting there as pleasant as possible. They are kind watchful and genuinely care. Thank you.
Janet Taylor
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.