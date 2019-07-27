President Donald Trump, by being himself, has woken us up to the fact that our democracy and freedoms are fragile. We have taken for granted that our government will take care and protect all of us Americans under the Constitution. We see now that it won’t. Now we realize that our country can be hijacked from within.
We are Americans first, and our values of equality and opportunity are paramount here and abroad. Let’s really “make America great again,” by all of us taking our government back and exercising our right to vote to get rid of the scourge that plagues America — which is Donald Trump.
Peter J. Gomez
USMC 1969-71
Santa Fe
Wishing reps luck
There are two things wrong with history. First, no one studies it. If they did, this country and this world would be in a better condition. Second, history is cold and unfeeling because, with each revision, it dispels more myths and legends and portrays people and events as they actually were.
These thoughts came to mind after reading Steve Terrell’s article (“Bill calls to rescind medals for soldiers at Wounded Knee,” June 26) about U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M.; Rep. Paul Cook, R-Calif.; and Rep. Denny Heck, D-Wash.; all members of Congress, trying to correct this infamous episode in history with the Remove the Stain Act. By coincidence, on the 100th anniversary of the massacre of American Indians by the U.S. Army, I had made a similar effort but was rebuffed by the Department of Defense. I wish better luck for these legislators.
G. Gideon Rojas, MNL
Santa Fe
Make it happen
I just finished reviewing the 2019 Legislative Report Card published by Retake Our Democracy, a grassroots organization that evaluates what the New Mexico Legislature accomplished in the last session. I was pleased to see how much the Legislature got done, notwithstanding the fact that many bills introduced died in committee without a hearing. Thirty members of the House and 17 members of the Senate voted either in committee or on the floor for 100 percent of the bills backed by Retake Our Democracy.
The biggest disappointment for me was the defeat of House Bill 51 to decriminalize abortion. Eight Democratic legislators voted against HB 51. My hope is that all of these legislators will be challenged successfully in the Democratic primary next year, and I intend to work to make that happen.
Roberta F. Colton
Santa Fe
Matter of law
Recently, The New Mexican reported that a driver who killed a woman and injured her husband while they were crossing Paseo de Peralta at Griffin Street two years ago still has not been charged or indicted (“ ‘My wife was killed, and it’s like it never happened,’ ” June 12). Why? Witnesses reported the woman who was driving was using a cellphone and was obviously distracted when this happened. District Attorney Marco Serna is now a candidate for congressman. He will never get my vote until he and his office apply the laws he has sworn to enforce.
Lynn Clark
Santa Fe
Judge them harshly
There should be no party lines in New Mexico or in this nation when it comes to condemning President Donald Trump’s sexism and racism. He is a narcissistic sexist racist by every definition of those words. Failing to condemn his hate-filled speech is to enable him and condone his divisive and exclusionary behaviors and policies.
In the state of New Mexico, which has demonstrated a goodness of heart throughout the decades, there should be no party lines when it comes to Trump. There should only be telling truth to power and strong condemnation of this emperor with no clothes. Those spineless sycophants who fail to do so should be ashamed and will ultimately be judged harshly by history.
Patrick Mathieu
Santa Fe