Memories fade with time, and after 18 years it’s hard to retain the fervor for the 9/11 massacre, even for those of us New Yorkers who were there. So it was especially fitting to see the Santa Fe Fire Department offer a simple and deeply respectful remembrance ceremony on the Plaza (“‘Those images still haunt me,’” Sept. 12). A lone piper, the footfalls of fully laden firefighters marching up symbolic wooden stairs and a red rose offered for each of the 343 first responders who died at ground zero that day maintained a reverential spirit 2,000 miles west. Sending 24 of Santa Fe’s firemen to climb 55 stories in Denver twice for the city’s annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was a second symbolic remembrance. Santa Fe, a city that doesn’t forget.
Bob Dowling
Santa Fe
Health care for everyone
In America, we have a health care system that makes industry executives a fortune while ordinary people are forced to crowdfund to survive. A quarter-million GoFundMe campaigns are launched each year to pay for medical bills.
No one should have to go bankrupt or make a story go viral to get the health care they need. Our profit-driven health care system is both immoral and unaffordable. Medicare for All is the solution. Under Medicare for All, everyone would have access to guaranteed, quality health care — including dental, vision, mental health and long-term care — with no premiums, copays or deductibles. All doctors and all hospitals would be in-network for anyone who needs care. Under Medicare for All, no family would be forced to choose between lifesaving surgery or a mortgage payment. Congress should support the Medicare for All Act of 2019 so not one more person will die unnecessarily or face financial ruin because of illness.
Gay Block
Santa Fe
Prayer for a friend
I found an old New Mexican newspaper and noticed that my old friend, Casey Sanchez, was still getting more than his fair share of abuse from the “empire.” You would think that the great state of New Mexico’s Department of Transportation would help him out instead of trying to drive him out (“‘It’s just junk to those who see it as junk,’” Aug. 23). His 1.1 acres of salvage is “encroaching on the right of way” off N.M. 68 in Rinconada, according to the Department of Transportation.
I haven’t seen Casey for several years. I do know that he was a very kind and honorable man way back when. I pray that he can stay strong. I pray for his mother and ancestors. I pray that the powers that be stop harassing him and learn the meaning of mercy and compassion. It is a lot to pray for. I’m overwhelmed. Just think how Casey feels.
Mike Van Sice
Santa Fe
Better deal
I may be simple-minded, but instead of trying to buy Greenland for hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and insulting its female leader, might it not be a better idea to help Puerto Rico become solvent with projected, wasted and fantasy Greenland costs?
Robert N. Harcourt
Santa Fe
Remember when
Paul Weideman’s write-up on Zozobra (“Fireworks & Chicken Wire,” Pasatiempo, Aug. 30), was great. The Active 20-30 Club (international) had a very active role in the Fiesta in the 1950s and 1960s. For one, the club fired the fireworks behind Zozobra; Harold Gans was the voice of Zozobra in those days. We were in charge of the entire Fiesta parade when it traveled down College Street into the downtown area. I was chairman of the committee for at least seven years.
The club also secured approximately six silver and turquoise award plaques, made by Vidal Chavez, for the different Fiesta parade entries in competition. The plaques were displayed downtown in the First National Bank window (now an information booth) for days prior to the Fiesta. The club built the Fiesta queen’s float for years. Those were the days.
Mariano Chavez
Santa Fe