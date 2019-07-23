Water quality is a high priority for Santa Fe Public Schools. My deepest thanks to our state agencies for testing water in school buildings. Because the Department of Health’s next testing begins in August, we are using a vendor to test water for lead at sites older than 1990.
Further, we are bringing a water testing policy to the Board of Education on Aug. 6 so that testing extends beyond my administration. Finally, we have signed up with the Department of Health to test all sites not checked by our vendor. Though water testing by the city is ongoing, older pipes can affect water quality. Minimizing students’ exposure to lead is part of providing a high-quality education. We must create more awareness not only in our schools but in our homes and places of business. Together we can proactively forestall any dire consequences to our children.
Veronica C. García, Ed.D.
superintendent
Santa Fe Public Schools
Leading with hate, fear
President Donald Trump seems to have a real fear of what he calls the “i” word. The impeachment of this insufferable fool cannot come too soon for those of us who continue to be appalled by his crude and ignorant behavior.
Trump’s recent tirade against the four duly elected United States congressional representatives, who happen to be women of color, was inexcusable, intolerable and irresponsible. Our president seems intent on inciting racial hatred and even violence, justifying an insidious cancer of bigotry in our society. His inhumane treatment of migrants only serves to underscore the inescapable fact that Trump is incompetent and inept in his role as a world leader. His immoral indifference to the havoc that he has caused insults those of us who do not share his hatred and racism.
Marlene Barnes
Santa Fe
In memory and appreciation
On behalf of the Santa Fe Botanical Garden’s board of directors, staff and volunteers, we acknowledge the passing of Linda Milbourn, who served in various capacities, including executive director, from 2003-14. During Linda’s years of service, the realization of building a botanical garden on Museum Hill was achieved with the opening of the Orchard Gardens in 2013. Under her leadership, the organization engaged nationally recognized landscape architect W. Gary Smith to design the new garden and leased 11 acres of state-owned property on Museum Hill for its creation.
Linda’s passion to achieve the dream of a botanical garden in Santa Fe was matched in her partnership with a committed board of directors, talented staff and loyal volunteers. She was a kind and caring person who loved Santa Fe with a passion and was beloved by many friends. Linda will be remembered with great fondness and appreciation for her efforts to help create the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, a lasting treasure for our city.
Clayton Bass
president and chief executive officer
Santa Fe Botanical Garden
Time enough
I found it rather sad that at Mayor Alan Webber’s town hall-style address (“State of the City address to look different this year,” July 16) there was not an invocation — “even God … will be left off the program.” There was a Pledge of Allegiance and a salute to the New Mexico flag, which is respectful and fine, but what about respect for God? What is so time-consuming or irrelevant in having someone humbly thank God for the city’s achievements and asking God’s blessing in future planning? I am sure that God had a hand in whatever good the city accomplished. We may all fall asleep on the job, but God is awake.
Jean Rodriguez
Santa Fe
Still fearful
I was reading the column (“Seniors fight for plants, their dignity,” Ringside Seat, July 15) about seniors living at Villa Alegre Apartments run by Monarch Properties Inc. They might inhumanely force the tenants who live in senior housing to give up what they have loved for many, many years (Alegre residents can keep shrubbery — for now,” Ringside Seat, July 19). Taking away their wonderful contact with nature would be unjust and inhumane. I genuinely cried for the woman whose lilac tree is threatened. This cruel behavior by Monarch Properties is further spreading a bad reputation. By loving nature, these seniors might get thrown out onto the street. That’s not right.
J. James
Santa Fe