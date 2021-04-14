Kim Shanahan would have us believe there is actual water in the “water bank” when he assures us about water (“There’s more water than you think, and here's why," Building Santa Fe, April 11). There is no such bank. Water “credits” do not represent any real water. The same fallacy pertains to landowners having “entitlements” to X acre-feet of water depending on the acreage of their lands. But these entitlements are not correlated to even one drop of water. Obviously, the salient question Shanahan totally ignores is this: What assurances have city planners and granters of building permits, i.e. the City Council, received from the developers of all the residential housing and apartment complexes sprouting all over Santa Fe that there is sufficient water to support all the new residents now and into the future?
We are perhaps at the edge of the most severe Southwestern drought in modern history. You would not know that judging from the ongoing pace of new home construction. Do members of the City Council know how to measure and count?
Michael Pschorr
Santa Fe
Cleanup Saturday
Kudos to The New Mexican for its timely editorial ("Spring cleaning should be an everyday activity," Our View, April 11). One of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful's core activities is litter reduction and beautification. And while we're living in the time of COVID-19, KSFB believes all residents can and should play a role in reducing litter.
One such opportunity is Saturday, April 17, when Keep Santa Fe Beautiful hosts the annual Great American Spring Clean Up Day from 9 a.m. to noon. Interested volunteers, be they individual citizens, neighborhood and fraternal associations, churches, sports leagues and schools, can register online at keepsantafebeautiful.org. We will provide gloves, bags and T-shirts, which can be picked up at KSFB's offices in Building C of the city of Santa Fe's offices at 1142 Siler Road. Let's all play a role in helping to keep Santa Fe clean, green and beautiful on Saturday during Great American Spring Clean Up Day.
Steve Sandoval
Keep Santa Fe Beautiful
board of directors
Santa Fe
Failure to protect
After 115 years since its founding, the Food and Drug Administration has finally decided to "look" into high levels of heavy metals in baby food. Children have been ingesting lead, arsenic. cadmium and mercury for 115 years while the FDA has turned its back. One has to ask why? Could it have something to do with pressure (or bribes) from these mega-corporations? There is no excuse for this failure on the part of a governmental agency to protect children — not only in the U.S. but around the world. This failure borders on criminal. Not only should FDA officials look into this atrocity — they should act. Heads should roll.
Gail Bass
Santa Fe
Mission revised?
The basic functions of the Postal Service were established in 39 U.S.C. 101 (a): "For the past hundreds of years U.S. mail has been available in all communities and rural mail has been delivered six days a week at a regular time." That no longer occurs. Mail deliveries occur randomly, usually after 6 p.m. Why is that?
Is it part of a plan to fulfill the mission of the U.S. Postal System: "… to bind the nation together through personal, educational, literary, and business correspondence of the people …" ... to "provide prompt, reliable, and efficient services to patrons in all areas and shall render postal services to all communities?"
Edward Jones
Santa Fe
Well-deserved praise
Wonderful article by Elizabeth Heller Allen regarding volunteering at The Food Depot (“Meaningful work: A look through a volunteer’s eyes,” My View, April 11). I have volunteered there for five years and I could have signed that myself. The Food Depot is a wonderful place to volunteer.
Linda Cox
Santa Fe
