Thank you for your most excellent article regarding weeds, trees and pesticides (“A problem 100 years ago, a problem now — weeds,” Our View, Aug. 26). I was especially pleased that you mentioned my pet peeve, the sidewalk in front of the public library. That “hard to navigate” stretch of sidewalk looks like a mouth that needs braces for crooked teeth. It’s an accident waiting to happen. I have taken the time to lodge a complaint at the Mayor’s Office. Hopefully your article will produce results, whereas my action did nothing.
Barbara Hays
Santa Fe
Who is crazy?
I was dismayed reading the letter from Thomas DiRuggiero (“Do something,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 25). As he reaches back to slap the face of those who perhaps disingenuously advocate for improved mental health care to cut down on mass shootings, DiRuggiero slaps the mentally ill with the back of his hand. He writes, ‘The elected officials who refuse to act and pass gun safety legislation are the ones suffering from mental illness.” This reference to mental illness implies that it is applicable, as a stereotypical put-down, to anyone whose opinion you don’t like — as in “crazy” (a more vernacular, less clinical or technical term). The mentally ill are uniquely unable, unwilling and unqualified to organize or be counted except through the psychologist. We are capable of recognizing misinformation, stigma and stereotype, as in this case.
Jay Impellizzeri
Santa Fe
Then and now
Regarding The New Mexican story (“Vladem museum faces state historic preservation review,” Aug. 23): The proposed location is within the Historic Transition District, so it should be a fit to its surroundings. What is “historic” about glass and steel? It simply does not fit and should not be allowed. Santa Fe’s “charm” and attraction is not Bilbao, Spain.
Do people come to Santa Fe to see Bauhaus? Why not just close the Plaza — who wants to see that “old junk?” Let’s “modernize” the Palace of the Governors; it’s too old-fashioned. Come to think of it, Santa Fe is becoming Disneyfied, so why not the Vladem?
The slow but continuous erosion of history and preservation standards is like “mission creep.” Before you know it, you have lost control and lost what you had. The Vladem Contemporary art museum as proposed is an atrocious entrance monument to Santa Fe.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Ban leg-hold traps
I am a physician, animal owner and a citizen of New Mexico with an undergraduate degree in zoology. I urge the State Game Commission to ban the use of leg-hold traps on New Mexico’s public lands.
I lived in Lincoln County for 16-plus years and rode the Lincoln National Forest on horseback. A dear friend’s dog was caught in a leg trap located less than 50 feet from a trail identified on the U.S. Forest Service maps. The dog survived, but it was a gruesome and expensive injury.
Leg-hold traps inflict horrible injuries on the animals trapped by those steel jaws. In my friend’s case, the trap was placed illegally near an established U.S. Forest Service trail. In my opinion, the inhumane nature of the devices should be sufficient to cause the State Game Commission to ban their use on public lands. Please do not cater to the few licensed trappers in the state while ignoring the greater good for wildlife (game), hikers and companion animals.
Janet Arrowsmith
Corrales