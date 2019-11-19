Using Fox News as a primary news source is like channeling Donald Trump himself as his on-air mouthpieces slavishly speak in one voice — normative behavior, get over it (“Poll: Americans struggle to tell fact from fiction,” Nov. 15).
I’ve come to believe that “always Trumpers” cynically countenance the worst of human nature and hence have no trouble supporting a president who personifies the worst aspects of human nature. They like living in their Pravda-like silos of propagandized disinformation, parroting unsubstantiated conspiracy theories often generated by Russian bots. Truth is malleable. Power is a Machiavellian tool to be brandished on whim.
Our Founding Fathers acted upon the knowledge that absolute power corrupts and hence necessitated the imposition of constitutional safeguards within a well calibrated system of checks and balances. For those willing to widen their field of vision, the ongoing public impeachment hearings offer unfiltered, corroborating testimonies that speak to Trump’s willful abuse of presidential power and to the calumnies being committed in our name.
Barbara Allen Kenney
Santa Fe
New DACA plan
Anyone who expects Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to work with the Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has not been paying attention. He and most of the Republicans will do exactly what President Donald Trump tells them to do and nothing more. Trump will never agree to anything that former President Barack Obama’s name has been associated with, so any new approach will need to have Trump’s name all over it.
I would suggest a bill along the following lines: If the Republicans will let the DACA kids have legal status, we, the Democrats, will help move any that are in Republican states into Democratic states. In addition, we will pay the cost of moving them. The only thing we ask of the Republicans is to just get out of the way. Do you think we could get three or four Republicans in the Senate to join us and solve this problem once and for all?
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Gonzales: Best choice
State Rep. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, is the best person to fill the vacuum left in Senate District 6 by the tragic death of Sen. Carlos Cisneros (“Gov. faces choice on open legislative seat,” Nov. 16). As vice chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, Gonzales knows the whole state and the needs of communities statewide. This seat represents multiple counties, and Gonzales knows our issues.
As a member of the Legislative Finance Committee, he is deep into working on the budget and during the interim has heard from all the cabinet departments, agencies and the public. The 2020 session starts in 10 weeks — and it is a budget session. I would like to be represented by someone ready to take care of the business of this complicated and diverse district right now. This is not a negative about any other possible appointee. As a registered independent, my comment is not partisan. My opinion is that of a realist with decades of experience working with the Legislature and New Mexico communities.
Carol Miller
Ojo Sarco
Fear is vivid
I’m retired from a long teaching career and lucky enough to live in Santa Fe, and I watched with great interest Friday as Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee. Every woman in America who has worked to support her family can identify with a woman losing her job, having her job threatened or being demoted by a selfish man. The fear is vivid. I do not think the Republicans in Congress get this — or maybe they do get it, and that’s why they are acting so terrified and confused.
Nina Butts
Santa Fe
