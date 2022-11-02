My wife and I had just enjoyed a fine fall day of errands and the ride back from Albuquerque. And then we almost killed two people — and a dog. We were cruising in the right lane up St. Francis Drive to Zia Road, the light was green and the cars ahead of us hadn’t started moving. I slowed down approaching the intersection when I saw two people and their dog straggling across the street.
We read about this almost every week in this newspaper. Someone’s walking along the interstate at 2 a.m. and gets hit. In broad daylight, someone is blocked by other cars until it’s too late to stop. This was the latter. If I hadn’t braked hard, I would have hit them. Perhaps someone knows why people cross the street amid traffic. But we see it all the time. I’m sharing this because we can only control our behavior as drivers. We need to stay aware, anticipate and avoid things that even though not our fault, could result in death or injury.
Dennis Covington
Santa Fe
All you need to know
There is no need to say more. You probably don’t need another reason to vote for Michelle Lujan Grisham for governor, but just in case, here’s one: The weatherman proudly announces that former President Donald Trump has endorsed him for governor. Enough said.
JoAnn Balzer
Santa Fe
Personal choices
What caught my attention in the article ("New Mexico to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren," Oct. 25) about requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for school kids was the comment made by one person that it should be a "very personal and individual choice." Oh, you mean like abortion?
Linda Ross
Santa Fe
Wonderful event
I want to express my thanks to the Kiwanis Club and the city of Santa Fe and to all the volunteers who made the Day of the Dead celebration and commemoration such a success. In this time of divisive politics and violence, it is events such as this one that bring a community together. The movie was great fun, the ofrendas were beautifully and safely made, and the costumes and face painting were exciting to see. Mil Gracias!
Judy Crawford
Santa Fe
New Mexico first
False claims can be made by both genders; it is the reason we must weigh them carefully. We know why Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham settled the harassment claim. Perhaps if she had foreseen the political damage the claim would cause, she would have been more concerned with her career than she was with doing her job at the time. I still think she did the right thing for New Mexicans rather than fighting to clear her name. We can’t fault her for putting New Mexico first.
Sharon Gentry-Likovic
Albuquerque
Hardly news
As a 20-plus-year subscriber, I have been impressed by the increasing quality of the content of TheSanta Fe New Mexican — until now. I was disturbed by the recent front-page story about the harassment allegations against the governor ("Man speaks on allegation against gov.," Oct. 28). It’s the type of story I would usually see in a scandal tabloid while standing in the supermarket checkout line, a paper-selling fluff piece with rehashed old content. This is a front-page story? And just after a lead story highlighting a questionable poll about the gubernatorial race tightening ("New poll says Ronchetti in lead," Oct. 26)? I look for impartiality in my news — these articles seem biased. Saturday’s story buried inside the newspaper about record oil profits would be more appropriate ("Exxon, Chevron rack up huge profits," Oct. 29). Perhaps with a bit of commentary on how corporate greed is fueling inflation?
Roger Taylor
Santa Fe
More details, please
To Mark Ronchetti: Any chance we can get you to respond to these questions?
Where do you stand on former President Donald Trump and the "big steal"? Do you have any evidence of voter fraud or any such activity that would affect the results at either the state or federal levels? On a related note, what is your position about the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the prosecution of those involved?
One of your ads (yours, not from a PAC) berates the governor for her alleged groping of an aide and then paying him to keep quiet. Even though that's exactly what Trump has done, and bragged about, I don't remember you ever saying anything negative about him and his actions — why not?
For the record, what is your intention regarding abortions? Will you follow Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, et al, and soft pedal your plans so as to allow voters to believe you won't work to overturn state laws permitting abortion? Will you state that you will not actively seek to change the state law?
Milton Combs
Santa Fe
Watch your words
Is this really the week to use this headline online — "Ronchetti continues to hammer Lujan Grisham,” posted Oct. 31. In addition to being tasteless, this headline is actually dangerous at a moment when hammers are now considered acceptable GOP weapons against Democrats.
Please consider carefully the language you might be using that amplifies messages of hate and rhetoric of violence.