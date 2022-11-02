My wife and I had just enjoyed a fine fall day of errands and the ride back from Albuquerque. And then we almost killed two people — and a dog. We were cruising in the right lane up St. Francis Drive to Zia Road, the light was green and the cars ahead of us hadn’t started moving. I slowed down approaching the intersection when I saw two people and their dog straggling across the street.

We read about this almost every week in this newspaper. Someone’s walking along the interstate at 2 a.m. and gets hit. In broad daylight, someone is blocked by other cars until it’s too late to stop. This was the latter. If I hadn’t braked hard, I would have hit them. Perhaps someone knows why people cross the street amid traffic. But we see it all the time. I’m sharing this because we can only control our behavior as drivers. We need to stay aware, anticipate and avoid things that even though not our fault, could result in death or injury.

Dennis Covington

