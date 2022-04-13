A heads-up to the disabled community (of which I am one) that Santa Fe’s Sandoval parking garage is not reliable in honoring fee-free parking to holders of handicapped parking placards. The city Parking Division says that upon departing the garage, placard-holders need only to press the call button at the exit gate to speak with someone who will request the placard number and will open the gate remotely. While trying to depart the garage after attending a sold-out performance at the Lensic, I found the call button did not work, and I ended up stuck between the closed exit gate and the crowd waiting to exit behind me. I could not open my car door since I was close-in beside the ticket-taking machine.
I had no choice but to sit there while the bewildered folks behind me wondered what was going on, since the Parking Division no longer provides attendants. Finally, one driver approached me on foot and agreed to guide the several exasperated drivers behind me to move so I could back up and get out of the way. This was humiliating and extremely stressful. To its credit, the Parking Division did return my follow-up call the next day, apologized and said the system has had ongoing problems. No kidding!
Greg Kroll
Santa Fe
The checks will help
To Brett Kokinades on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — (“Solutions, not checks,” Letters to the Editor,
April 9): The other side of this coin is I am very grateful to our governor and our state Legislature for combating or ignoring the dystopian events, bills and legislation that have occurred in many parts of our country pummeling our democracy. And, at a time when tyrants are increasing their control of governments, the letter writer’s quest for solutions may be foretold by dictators and not fully discussed and evaluated in a democratic venue where solutions, even temporary ones, are found. As for the meaningless $500? If I qualify, it will allow me to fill my gas tank 10 times or buy food for two months or pay my electric bill for several months. I don’t think that is meaningless to me or to others in a country where some are turning their eyes away from democracy.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Too many burns
The U.S. Forest Service plans to burn 905 acres in Valle Vidal, 1,587 acres in Angel Fire, 3,318 acres in Tres Piedras, 4,543 acres in El Rito and 912 acres around Canjilon. It had planned to burn 1,000 acres in our Santa Fe watershed, although this project is on hold right now. Then, foresters will burn 128,000 acres (200 square miles) in the Encino Vista Project just northwest of Los Alamos. Then they plan to burn 38,000 acres (60 square miles) between Tesuque and Glorieta in the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project.
The Forest Service ignited 1,207 acres in the Las Dispensas prescribed burn that went out of control and is now called the Hermits Peak Fire, with 6,276 acres burning. Another controlled burn near Roswell by the Bureau of Land Management went out of control and engulfed 1,900 acres as the Overflow Fire. This totals some 179,822 acres of ignitions, covering 281 square miles and releasing 865,000 tons of CO2. Go to theforestadvocate.org, SantaFeForestCoalition.org and OnceAForest.org.
Jan Boyer
Santa Fe
Sad legacy
South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been in Congress almost 30 years, serving as both a representative and senator. What will his legacy be? He will not be regarded as a lawmaker who is a profile in courage. His friend, the late Sen. John McCain, was a profile in courage. He knew Russian President Vladimir Putin was a killer and a thug. Graham was gaga over former President Donald Trump even though Trump was a liar and not adult enough to acknowledge he lost the 2020 presidential election.
During the recent Supreme Court hearings, Graham railed against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after previously backing her for a federal judgeship. During the confirmation vote, he showed no respect for Judge Jackson or our judicial system. Graham will be remembered as a finger-in-the-wind lawmaker. He does not have one scintilla of the integrity McCain exuded.
Stan Cooper
Santa Fe
