New Mexico critically needs teachers and substitutes. Why then does the Public Education Department’s website state, “The licensure systems are not compatible with Apple products (MAC, iPhone/iPad/Safari) and other smart devices (Android).” (See: webnew.ped.state.nm.us/bureaus/licensure/).
I found this while trying to renew my license, set to expire at the end of June. So far my voicemail and two emails have not had a response. How can the PED allow this? It has been years since I’ve had a problem using my Mac on a major website. That includes the website for paying my New Mexico taxes. What is going on here? Substituting is only part time for me, so I must decide if it is worth trying to overcome this significant obstacle in renewing my license. My bigger concern is that other potential teachers or full-time substitutes may also just give up on New Mexico. Please fix this!
Bill Stern
Santa Fe
Energy: All of the above
We in the USA have the cleanest fossil fuel energy production in the world. Why relegate our fossil fuel needs to Saudi Arabia and/or Venezuela? Why can’t this administration multi-task and produce both fossil fuel and green energy? This administration shut down the Keystone pipeline and approved the Russian pipeline. What’s wrong with this picture? We are paying $5-plus per gallon today, yet this administration is blind to our need to produce domestically. Are they that blind? Wonder why the mid-terms are going to be a landslide?
Wake up America! We need both, and shutting down one will not help us!
John Bentley
Santa Fe
Bad timing
I find the recent announcement from the Los Alamos National Laboratory director about the need for pits production to not be delayed inappropriate, ill-timed and inflammatory in light of the Ukrainian conflict ("Lab director says pit production necessary for nuclear deterrence," June 15). As per article, while the triggers are aging, a push now is Cold War-esque provocative. There are more pressing issues closer to home, like, what has the lab done to rectify the threat to Santa Fe of the explosive (too sensitive to move), stored-in-place, "barrel bombs" of radioactive waste and the newly discovered "same batch" ones recently reported just over border in Texas? Just where are the lab's priorities — home or abroad?
Mark Stair
Santa Fe
Pit policy outdated
The director of the Los Alamos Lab tried to justify doubling the number of pits to be produced there, with enormous government subsidies, by the fact that Russia is also developing its nuclear power. This is old Cold War reasoning. The idea of mutual deterrence went out the window with the development and proliferation of the nuclear arsenal, ours, the Russians, and soon other countries. Now what we and the rest of the world are facing is nuclear destruction of humanity and the poisoned planet.
The only way to "win" — if there is such a thing — is to strike first, based on possible misinformation and fear, being whipped up every day with endless repetition of the ancient idea of the "Russian Bear," red in tooth and claw. I believe this country has never adopted a policy of first strike, which doesn't mean Congress in a state of panic wouldn't go for it, with disastrous consequences. We don't seem to have an active peace movement anymore, or the kind of public outcry that eventually ended the Vietnam War. And so we are facing the most dreadful consequences of this hideously expensive and unnecessary build up — which also is fueling the building of the apartment complexes here in Santa Fe that are a blight, the 1,300 workers have to live somewhere. I wish we still had leaders with the foresight of John F. Kennedy who wisely chose to cool the Cuban Missile Crisis that might have led to the kind of destruction we are facing now.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe