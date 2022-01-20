Almost 100 pedestrians died on New Mexico roads last year. While there are many causes, too many pedestrians are almost invisible and too many are incautious. Too many are dressed in dark clothing, even when walking at night. Too many are walking on the wrong side of the road (with the traffic rather than against the traffic) so they cannot see, and if necessary avoid, approaching vehicles.
Walking is healthy and enjoyable. Let's do it safely!
Nicholas Knorr
Santa Fe
Protect Social Security
Thirty-seven states don't tax Social Security benefits. The Land of Enchantment is not a magical place for retirees. Social Security benefits, retirement accounts and pensions are all taxable.
With more than $1 billion in additional revenue projected, I think there should be a groundswell of support for helping the seniors. In addition, it might be a strong encouragement for seniors to retire in New Mexico instead of Arizona.
John Mikkelsen
Santa Fe
No to double tax
We are on a limited income and not wealthy. We have been mad as hell about the double taxation on our Social Security benefits for years. This grievous betrayal of New Mexicans occurred in 1990, when the New Mexico Legislature passed and then-Gov. Garrey Carruthers signed into law obnoxious legislation basically double-taxing all New Mexico residents 65 or older who receive Social Security.
Social Security is arguably one of the most important federal social programs in this state. More than 225,000 residents each month receive a Social Security check. Yet in 1990 the Legislature and governor double-taxed retirees to feed the state coffers. Many reside in nursing homes.
Only 13 states allow this hideous double taxation of Social Security. New Mexico has the worst tax, costing the average Social Security recipients hundreds of dollars per year. The state Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham need to work together in the legislative session to repeal this grossly unfair tax.
Greg and Kathy Lennes
Las Cruces
Action, not talk
I watched Archbishop John C. Wester’s press conference and read Scott Wyland’s write-up, ("Archbishop decries labs' weapons production," Jan. 12). I agree: Abolition of nuclear weapons is a “moral imperative.” That nuclear weapons are “a colossal threat to our security, to life and to the common good” is obvious. But I’m disappointed with Wester’s statement that “to talk, to converse, to discuss is the only way to rid the world” of them. Someone needs to inform the archbishop that seven decades of talking about the dangers of nuclear weapons have not stopped or even slowed the arms race.
Instead of talk, we need action. Wester must call on Catholics to act. His followers need to exhort our senators, representatives, and president to comply with Pope Francis’ mandate (and with international law) and eliminate nuclear weapons. And New Mexico’s Catholics must urge our governor to take a stand against nuclear weapons production in our state.
Marcy Matasick
Santa Fe
Lack of vetting
How is it that a subject so important to the well-being of Santa Fe — a testing site for COVID-19 — was not better vetted (“Testing site draws scrutiny,” Jan. 14)? How can that be?
Candace Francis
Santa Fe
Not big
I really wish Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had gone big in her State of the State address (Governor goes big: "Thinking small is a curse," Our View, Jan. 19). She ignored the quiet crisis that has enveloped the New Mexico economy over the past decade. In the 10 years ending in November, payroll employment in the state advanced by a meager 3 percent, while our neighboring states showed gains seven to ten times greater than that. Over the same period, payroll employment was up 22 percent in Colorado, 23 percent in Arizona and a staggering 34 percent in Utah. In both Utah and Arizona, payroll employment surpassed their pre-pandemic highs, while New Mexico, as of November, was 40,000 jobs short of the peak.
A "go big" speech would have called for top to bottom review of New Mexico's tax, regulatory, education and infrastructure policies with the goal being to promote economic growth. To be sure, on the education front, she is asking for a substantial increase in teacher salaries, which is all to the good. However, higher pay without structural reform will yield limited results. Gov. Lujan Grisham has to think beyond the next election and think to the time when the state's resources aren't flush from federal largesse, but to the time when the economy has to carry the burden of the state budget.
David Shulman
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.