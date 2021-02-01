Yesterday we watched five people walking and sliding on the ice that covers the pond in the Canyon Preserve at the top of Cerro Gordo and Canyon Road. Looking at the ice, there is no way to determine whether the ice is thick enough or strong enough to support the weight of a person, much less the five people we saw yesterday. If the ice breaks, there is almost no way to get out of the freezing water. Severe hypothermia, or in the worst case, death, can result. Two of the people we saw were children. Stay off the ice.
Alan Watson
Santa Fe
More civics ed
Former President Donald Trump’s agitation of a large segment of our nation and state’s citizens over the past four years is of great concern to me. Most troubling has been the gullibility of his base regarding “the big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, and the ensuing violent insurrection that some undertook. Undergirding their gullibility regarding this and many other lies that Trump has fed them is an appalling ignorance of the basic functions of government at all levels — local, state and national.
A recent piece in the Santa Fe New Mexican by Peter Smith (“The strong fabric of democracy held,” Commentary, Jan. 24), theorized that one reason for this ignorance is because the teaching of civics has not been emphasized in our schools for some time now. As a retired educator with 37 years of experience in the public schools, and having taught social studies in Socorro during the earlier part of my career, I wholeheartedly agree. So that all future New Mexico citizens of voting age have a practical understanding of elections and the function of government at all levels, I implore the governor and the Legislature to consider enacting a law to require the teaching of the basics of local, state and national government at the high school level.
Edward R. Baca, Ed.D.
Santa Fe
The best evidence
The best way to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial is 1) show his entire speech given to his followers prior to the riot and 2) show the films from the riot. And mandate the full Senate be present, no napping in their offices and showing up to vote.
Judy Carr
Santa Fe
A jewel restored
A few days ago, my son, Peter, and I were invited by County Manager Katherine Miller to tour the completed and newly renovated 1938 WPA county building at 102 Grant St. Formerly the Santa Fe County Courthouse, the building was designed by my father, John Gaw Meem.
In September 2016, there was a rumor the County Commission was planning to consolidate all of its disparate offices to a new downtown location. A new administration building would be built across from the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, and the old 1938 building would be remodeled. On the 20th of that month, the commissioners heard a radical proposal for the old building: Remove the 1970 infill structure that had been built into the original courtyard and north entrance and restore the charming pocket patio to bring light back into the surrounding offices and building. To my delight, the courageous county commissioners unanimously agreed (one was absent). Our foresighted county manager, Katherine Miller, found funds for the project.
Today, more than five years later, the renovation is complete. The old building is flooded with natural afternoon light. Old brick floors are refinished. Tin light fixtures are restored. Everything is freshly painted, with details crisp and tasteful. In the newly restored outdoors space, enormous corbels, still wearing their original paint, oversee the lovely pocket courtyard and overlook a refreshing open space for employees, Santa Feans and visitors to enjoy. Our city has regained a jewel in its crown of downtown historic buildings. Congratulations and gratitude to the Santa Fe County Commission and Miller.
Nancy Meem Wirth
Santa Fe
Do better
Department of Public Health — please create large-capacity site events for vaccinations for COVID-19. Send registrants a single event date and location and hours of operation. We’ll turn up and wait in line to get our vaccines. If you run out of doses, we’ll come to the next event and try again. Eliminate the current dysfunctional micromanagement of the date and appointment time selection on line process for tiny registrant vaccination capacity and get real. Stop using ZIP codes. These are large rural areas, with long drives ahead when the closest event site is often not in our zip code venue.
This process is unreliable, inconsistent and dysfunctional without instruction and clear responses, And it isn’t getting us vaccinated! Regroup, re-envision, and restructure. I could not select an appointment time no matter what date I selected in an entire week because no times appeared for selection probably because the event was doubtless filled up before your email with an event code even arrived in my mailbox.
Pamela Marshall
Pecos
Enforce the rules
I am happy some teachers got their vaccine. I have not been called and I am five months shy of 80 with heart disease and other problems and have registered listing such. So why wasn’t I called? As a teacher myself I know that you wait your turn in line. You do not butt in line. That’s the rule. So I ask what is going wrong? Is there more than one list? Is there even a list? Who controls the list? No butting in line. I am following the rules. We all should. We must.
Ann Batum
Santa Fe
A good experience
I was fortunate to attend the vaccine clinic at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center on Jan. 23. I was very impressed with the entire setup, from the outstanding organization, the compassion, the professionalism and the patience of the staff.
I was administered my vaccine by supportive and attentive nurses who ensured I was comfortable and they did all this with warm and welcoming smiles! At 91 years old, I have definitely been privileged to see and experience so many wonderful things in my life. My experience with Christus St. Vincent staff was among the best.
Kenneth Keating
Santa Fe
