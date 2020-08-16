One of the most annoying things facing seniors in New Mexico over 75 is the requirement to renew drivers licenses on an annual basis. New Mexico is the only state in the country with an annual, in-person renewal requirement for seniors; most states allow a longer period between renewals.
The Motor Vehicle Division posted a notice that it is accepting renewal applications from seniors on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. I drove to the MVD in Santa Fe at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and was met with a very long line of “seniors” — it had to be at least 100 people, all standing outside in the sun. I waited at the end for 15 minutes and the line did not appear to move; I doubt that if MVD closed the place at 10, staffers could have handled all of those who waited.
While I really would like the annual renewal requirement revised to a longer period, something should be done immediately to resolve the difficult if not impossible problem that exists today. Either expand the time period for seniors only, or assign more staff to handle the backup.
Craig Campbell
Santa Fe
Breaking the system
Louis DeJoy, a mega-donor to President Donald Trump, was appointed by the administration this June to be the U.S. postmaster general. He has no previous experience in the postal system (all of his predecessors for the last several decades started their careers as postal carriers). DeJoy owns between $30 million and $75 million in assets in postal service competitors or contractors like UPS and J.B. Hunt Transport. Trump is understandably — and without justification — afraid of voting by mail in the upcoming presidential election. A Trump loyalist like DeJoy could help the president undermine the agency and suppress the vote. Yet another example of Trump’s idea of “draining the swamp.”
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Walking a mile
Things have changed over the years, sometimes for the better, but it seems similar racial problems of 50 years ago still plague us today. In the late ’70s and early ’80s, I ran a contracting and design firm in the San Francisco Bay area. At one time I employed a Black laborer named Al. He did not have a car, so he would commute to city jobs by bus and walking. When I moved my operations to Marin County, a wealthy suburb north of the city, Al continued to commute. But now, in many cases, he would never make it to the job site. Vigilant neighbors would spot Al walking in their neighborhood and call the police. He would be picked up and taken to the police station. Usually he would call the job phone and then I would have to spend a couple of hours retrieving him and vouching that I was employing him. This whole situation would infuriate him, and I could understand why.
After going through this drill, on numerous occasions, I told him he would have to find another way of getting to work. After that he disappeared, and I never saw him again. What would it be like to get arrested for walking just because of the color of your skin? What would it be like to lose your job not because of your industry and hard work but because of the color of your skin? Many people seem not to be able to empathize with Black people experiencing the even more egregious police problems today. How would they feel if they had to walk in Al’s shoes and get arrested for walking?
Jack Hicks
Santa Fe
Democracy’s demise?
What will we say when our nation no longer is familiar, when oligarchy has replaced democracy completely? Shall we become obsequious supplicants at the feet of tyranny, our freedoms now dissipated, our lives administered from a source to which we no longer have access? Shall this grand experiment have been deconstructed beyond restoration? Shall we no longer possess heart and will to regain what has been eviscerated, that which has been abandoned to wealth, power and self-aggrandizement? What shall we say to our children and our grandchildren about what we once knew, how we once lived in this land we once called our own, our home that was purchased or stolen as we slept?
Edward Jones
Santa Fe
A broader study
I agree with the statements made in the letter, “A sitewide study of Los Alamos,” Aug. 1). I would like to add that the recent 3.7 earthquake in Capulin, 34 miles from Los Alamos, as well as the hotter temperatures in our state that increase the risk of devastating wildfires (Cerro Grande in 2000 and Las Conchas in 2011) are significant, hazardous factors that demand a sitewide environmental impact statement to precede expanded plutonium pit production at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Betty Kuhn
Santa Fe
We need data
Regarding the letter stating the need for a universal system for public health data (“Nation needs universal health data collection system,” Aug. 2). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest report for deaths from all causes is from 2017. In addition much of the CDC’s data are extrapolated from old data rather than being truly accurate accounts of numbers of deaths. A month to month comparison of death from all causes between 2019 and 2020 would be very valuable to estimate the number of “excess deaths” due to COVID-19.
Another valuable metric would be how many of those deemed and known to have recovered are over 65 years of age. I know from personal experience that doctors can base life and death recommendations on incomplete or faulty data, especially as concerns cancer. During a worldwide pandemic accurate, unbiased data are urgently needed. If you are a critical thinker, it is hard to impossible to govern life decisions based on conflicting advice, some of it clearly political, instead of hard data. Solutions that describe how to accomplish data collection in the report from President Barack Obama’s council of advisers on science and technology should be implemented.
Susan Noel
Española
Peace, out
I wanted to thank those who signed my petition saying they had seen the peace symbol and they did not find it to be a nuisance or a breach of peace. Of the 38 I asked to sign, 32 signed and 20 of those actually live in the 1000 block of Don Diego. To those who did sign, I appreciate your willingness to support peace, the peace symbol, and the constitutional right of free speech. I felt buoyed by a community of good will, no matter the outcome.
Vaya con paz.
Stefanie Beninato
Santa Fe
