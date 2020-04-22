As a former resident of Colorado, I voted by mail several times and commend that voting system. Now that the New Mexico Supreme Court has nixed vote by mail, my wife and I will apply for absentee ballots and hope they will arrive in time to be counted. The next Legislature should authorize vote by mail.
The method we used in Colorado was simple and easy. A nonpartisan booklet was provided by the state, profiling candidates, outlining issues and scoring judge candidates. Like many other voters, we were not familiar with sitting judges (up for retention or rejection) and rookie judge candidates, and found the booklet most helpful. The usual protections against fraud are in place — we regarded fraud as a fictional crime.
No fuss, no bother, no taking time off from work, no standing in line (in the rain sometimes). Plenty of time to study issues and make up our minds. I recommend vote by mail for New Mexico.
Walter Friedenberg
Santa Fe
Hardly surprising
Surprise. ZIP code 87505 in Santa Fe has the most cases of COVID-19, followed by the 87507 ZIP code. What do you expect for what could be one of the most overbuilt areas in the state? There are so many apartments, housing units and mixed-use developments in the area, you can barely walk outside your residence without violating the 6-foot social-distance rule. Take a drive down Interstate 25 from Cerrillos Road to St. Francis Drive; What do you see? Buildings. Worse yet, on every postage-sized piece of land, more development is being considered. Maybe it is time for the city to reconsider its development planning process, or just admit the south and southwest areas of Santa Fe are built out.
Alan Richardson
Santa Fe
The vital post office
Visiting remote Guatemalan villages in 2016 with a Rotary team for water, sanitation and health projects, I was surprised that my cellphone worked everywhere. But in Guatemala City, I tried to mail a postcard and was told the post office was not working. It was a story to tell when I got home.
I never dreamed the U.S. might soon join the developing world with no Postal Service. Legal and financial restrictions have hampered the U.S. Postal Service. Some want to privatize the mail. Some are afraid the Postal Service encourages too many people to vote. But everyone relies on the mail, including all levels of government. The Postal Service is nearly as old as our nation and has always played an important role in American cohesion and greatness, especially in rural areas. It still does.
Shouldn’t we expect a bipartisan solution to improve rather than demolish our post office and keep the U.S. off the Third World list?
the Rev. Dr. James E. Roghair
Santa Fe
Test in 87505
I am a resident living in the 87505 ZIP code, the area of town identified as having the most COVID-19 cases. My question is: Why is no solution to the problem in this ZIP code given in the article? Why is each person in this ZIP code not being given a COVID-19 test to identify who is positive and who is not? Isn’t the goal right now to see who is positive and should quarantine or go to the hospital? How do we know what we are dealing with? Shouldn’t we be testing a pocket of the city that is showing a high rate? Shouldn’t we be testing the whole state so we can get a grip on the pandemic?
As I sit here in my house in 87505, no one is knocking on my door and asking me to take a test! I am older and in a high-risk group, although I show no symptoms of the virus. Am I carrying the virus even though I am not sick? Common sense would dictate that every person in 87505 should be tested to contain and prevent the spread of the dangerous infection.
Verna Caldwell
retired nurse
Santa Fe
The pleasures of print
Like many others, I savor morning coffee and the newspaper. With the loss of so many other pleasures, we can see how essential this newspaper is to us and our whole community. It, and our other local media, have to survive.
What to do? Like buying gift cards from restaurants, renew your subscription way ahead of time, so your renewal date is next year instead of September. It’s a deal. Give a subscription, online or hard copy, to a student or a neighbor family, especially those with children. It won’t solve local papers’ financial needs, but it’ll help some.
Barbara Fix
Santa Fe
Protest by phone
This is treasonous — calling on your base to liberate states that are legitimately a part of our national union. What will he do next? Maybe we can’t take to the streets, like his loyalist supporters do, but I believe we can denounce this hypocrisy by flooding his telephone — 202-456-1111 — with calls of protest about his latest over-the-line tweet!
Mary Ann Lundy
Santa Fe
Disgrace at the top
Thanks to Milan Simonich for his excellent column on the lazy Republican governors in Florida and South Dakota (“Coronavirus exposes nation’s laziest governors,” Ringside Seat, April 17). It shouldn’t be a surprise, considering the Republican Party is led by the laziest president we have ever seen. And “lazy” just scratches the surface of his incompetence. Any other public official in any other public office would have resigned in disgrace by now.
Mark Friedman
Santa Fe
Anarchist-in-chief
So President Donald Trump says, OK, you governors decide when to open businesses. Then he tweets: Liberate Michigan, liberate Minnesota, liberate Virginia, all with Democratic governors, “and save your great Second Amendment rights.”
Do we have a president or an anarchist in charge during this pandemic crisis? He cannot help turning a humanitarian crisis into a self-aggrandizing opportunity. This is a person without empathy, without wisdom, without vision, wholly dedicated to self-interest and disregard of the common people. Never, never, ever should he be reelected!
Donald Wilson
Santa Fe
Open-staters, stay away
I sent the following message earlier this evening — I hope our governor will implement this request to assure the public health and safety of all New Mexicans. We heard this evening that Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas was lifting most of the restrictions on Texans intended to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. If other states adjacent to New Mexico with highway access to the state do the same, we ask the governor to provide state police and checkpoints on each of these roads to monitor for the virus. Anyone testing positive should be turned back at the border. Similar restrictions should be provided — with advance warning — at all airports and border rail stations.
J.M. Block
Santa Fe
A poor partnership
The University of New Mexico is listed with 86 other universities that broadcast sports on talk radio stations such as Albuquerque’s KKOB-AM 770. On April 17,
KKOB talker Bob Clark called on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to fire an aide who referred to those pushing to end the lockdown without testing as a “death cult.” KKOB then kicked off Rush Limbaugh’s first hour with a UNM recruiting advertisement, and Limbaugh started by calling for more protests to open the economy immediately. He claimed the risks are acceptable.
Instead of warning their listeners, KKOB talkers wasted weeks calling COVID-19 a hoax, as they do global warming. Now these radio hosts are blaming others for preventable death and economic disaster caused by delays in research and production of tests and personal protection equipment. Whatever benefit UNM gets from KKOB, it’s not enough. Surely UNM can find radio talk stations that would be more responsible and nonpartisan broadcast partners.
Paul Ericson
Cerrillos
Help The Horse Shelter
The coronavirus does not stop the ongoing needs of our 73 rescue horses. We need your help. The pandemic required us to close our Santa Fe Resale Store and to postpone our largest fundraising event.
Our feed cost alone is more than $110,000 per year, which does not include veterinary care, vaccinations and hoof or dental care. Your gift will provide lifesaving second chances to our herd and ensure the horses’ rehabilitation and well-being as they wait to find families of their own.
To donate, visit our website TheHorse
Shelter.org or call us at 505-471-6179.
Susan Hemmerle
director, The Horse Shelter
Cerrillos
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.