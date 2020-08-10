The County Clerk’s Office told me that everyone knows that in order to vote absentee, you must obtain a request, also known as an application, before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Then you must fill it out and return it to the County Clerk’s Office. Then they send you a ballot that you must have in by Election Day. Hold your breath that you get the ballot on time to get it back to the County Clerk’s Office to be counted.
For all the correct information, go to nmvote.org. I printed out the application form. Or call 505-986-6280. I suggest you do it today.
Robert Finley
Santa Fe
A new nickname
In the increasing likelihood that President Donald Trump refuses to accept a loss at the polls or blocks the election under the guise of martial law, I make the following proposal following Nov. 3.
Whereas Trump is so fond of allocating nicknames to others — that all media refrain from referring to him as “President Trump” and instead call him “Donnie the Whiner.”
Jeff Stephenson
Santa Fe
End the noise
Are you not tired of hearing “crazy Nancy” or “sleepy Joe?” Get out the vote.
Lorey Sebastian
Truchas
Why don’t they mind?
You’d think that, with almost 5 million people infected and more than 160,000 people dead from COVID-19 in the U.S., people would be sick to death of President Donald Trump.
But no, people don’t seem to mind. In fact, they’re ready to send their children off to school because Trump says they have to. They don’t seem to mind that Trump favors Russia over America, evidenced by the release of Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, and ignoring the supposed bounties on American soldiers.
Sen. Joe McCarthy must be rolling over in his grave. I’m sure if McCarthy were alive, Trump and the entire Republican Senate and House members would be in front of the House Committee on Un-American Activities. But no one seems to mind.
Drew Reese
Santa Fe
Pesticide patrol
Thank you, Sen. Tom Udall, for co-sponsoring of a bill to increase pesticide oversight. This is long overdue.
Each year, more than 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The majority of those cases involve pesticide or other chemical exposures. A recent study by the Parkinson’s Foundation found only about 10 percent of Parkinson’s diagnoses are due to a gene.
The new book The End Of Parkinson’s graphically details the sharp rise in Parkinson’s disease as more pesticides and other chemicals came into wide use. It’s time to care more about people than profits for chemical companies.
Karen St. Clair
Santa Fe
Inside Japan’s surrender
In the final summer of World War II, Japan’s Supreme War Council wrestled with turning points in Japan’s history and its future. These gripping events are told in the Japanese movie The Emperor in August (2015). The movie, with Japanese actors and English subtitles, follows the book Japan’s Longest Day by the Pacific War Research Society in Japan.
Using the society’s firsthand interviews of council members, the movie relates the council’s fierce struggles to accept surrender. Final clashes included a military coup, when thousands of troops took over the Imperial Palace, seeking to destroy the emperor’s recorded decree. The outcome was uncertain throughout the night. The coup failed and at noon the next day, Aug. 15, Emperor Hirohito’s surrender speech was broadcast on Japanese radio.
A large war is concluded most suitably by knowing facets that take many decades to emerge.
John and Nancy Bartlit
Los Alamos
Overblown, indeed
Kudos to Jay Herrera for his accurate statements on how public health professionals exaggerate the risks from COVID-19 (“An overblown narrative,” Letters to the Editor, July 19).
Government officials have nothing to lose by overstating the problem and they fear blame if the numbers tick upward. Doctors are just as politicized as everyone else, and the penalty for speaking truthfully is ostracism from the medical community.
Richard N. Johnson
Santa Fe
