As the midterm elections approach, the significance of the issue of reproductive choice to the voters seems to be having an impact on the stance of some of the candidates. We have seen the difficulty GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti has had deciding where he needed to stand on the issue in his effort to beat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and it seems he has decided the safest position is to pivot depending on who is asking.
It appears GOP congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson is using the same strategy in her bid to beat U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a Democrat. When asked for an opinion on abortion in the League of Women Voters’ guide, Martinez Johnson had no response (neither did Ronchetti). Then, when asked about it in the iVoterguide, she stated “life begins at conception and deserves legal protection at every stage.” A forum hosted by the League of Women Voters on Tuesday will give Johnson a chance to clarify her position. Let’s hope for the sake of the voters that she can.
Sheila Vaughn
Santa Fe
Failure to respond
The League of Women Voters Vote 2022 Guide, included with TheNew Mexican, demonstrates Republicans are out of sync with the views of most New Mexicans on critical issues. Tellingly, none of the Republican candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general or the 3rd Congressional District answered questions about their views on abortion or their views on reasonable gun safety laws. They are clearly afraid to state the Republican positions on these issues because they know most New Mexicans favor reproductive rights for women and reasonable gun control.
I don’t know which is worse, the Republican Party’s views on these issues, with which I strongly disagree, or the candidates’ disingenuity and fear of responding to the questions.
Byron Gross
Santa Fe
In the middle
Ronchetti: a middling Italian dish made of ham. Whereas the individual is doing what he’s always done: standing in front of a fake background mouthing somebody else’s words. Regarding our current governor: She’s done some things right and others wrong in a love/hate relationship with the public that generates all the enthusiasm of, “We’ve done worse.”
Still, if a celebrity is going to be offered, give us a Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not another Couy Griffin.
Paul Ross
Santa Fe
Mark and Sam
The Sunday headlines (“The Final Stretch,” Oct. 16) nailed it. For Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, “leadership and experience” are mentioned, while for challenger Mark Ronchetti, there’s his promise to be the “governor who listens.” Could not agree more. My Chihuahua, Sam, like Ronchetti, listens but like the Vermonter knows little about leadership and experience. The Native population wrote him off immediately, backing the governor, and has been absent from the guy’s advertising. My dog, Sam, unlike Ronchetti, does not spread division. Good dog! Meanwhile, the “Pride of Shelburne, Vt.,” is unemployed, while Sam, New Mexico born and bred, is an excellent watchdog and well paid for making noise.
Bernardo C’ de Baca
Santa Fe
Shots clinic praise
There should be a standing ovation for the people who performed the many duties at the free flu shots event held at the Santa Fe Woman’s Club on Oct. 10. The large lot was full, but flag wavers guided us to empty parking spots. Very helpful women made sure those of us in line, especially with walkers and canes, were doing okay. Then the tables inside were carefully marked as to the kind of shot needed, with people to make sure that we all ended up in the right place. Finally, those giving the shots were not only good at it but very friendly and calming. Personally, I did not feel the needle go in.
If you have been putting off getting the shot you need, be it seasonal flu or COVID-19, because it seems like a lot of trouble or you hate the idea of needles, please set fear aside and get your shots. I’m in my 90s, and my fear is about getting the flu, so I’ve had all the shots that are available.