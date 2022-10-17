As the midterm elections approach, the significance of the issue of reproductive choice to the voters seems to be having an impact on the stance of some of the candidates. We have seen the difficulty GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti has had deciding where he needed to stand on the issue in his effort to beat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and it seems he has decided the safest position is to pivot depending on who is asking.

It appears GOP congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson is using the same strategy in her bid to beat U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a Democrat. When asked for an opinion on abortion in the League of Women Voters’ guide, Martinez Johnson had no response (neither did Ronchetti). Then, when asked about it in the iVoterguide, she stated “life begins at conception and deserves legal protection at every stage.” A forum hosted by the League of Women Voters on Tuesday will give Johnson a chance to clarify her position. Let’s hope for the sake of the voters that she can.

Sheila Vaughn

Popular in the Community