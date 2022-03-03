Regarding the article (“Voters report harassment,” March 3): Wake up New Mexico! If you had any doubts until now, the authoritarian right wing of American politics is active in New Mexico and shamelessly intimidating voters in Otero County, “canvassing” for protected private voter information at their front doors. Which New Mexico counties will these people target next? Shame on the Otero County Commission for wasting nearly $50,000 of its taxpayers’ money on a sham “audit” being conducted by untrained and unqualified “auditors” who no doubt have decided in advance their findings.
Thankfully, Attorney General Hector Balderas and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver are alert to this travesty and are informing the public with a voter risk advisory. You can call the Attorney General’s Office to report suspicious voter intimidation activity at 844-255-9210 or file a complaint online through the attorney general’s website. The New Mexico Election Code makes it a fourth-degree felony to intimidate voters and others involved in the election process in New Mexico. The June 7 primary is fast approaching. This type of conduct needs to be stopped in its tracks as soon as possible.
Clifford Rees
Santa Fe
Of this and that
Several things: On the front page of The New Mexican on Feb. 14, the juxtaposition of several articles is interesting to note. There was: “Living on pennies — teachers can’t afford to live in Santa Fe.” Next to that article was this one: “Committee clears bill to give elected officials raise.” One senator points out some raises are as high as 55 percent. Unsaid in the teachers article is the sleaze factor of Santa Fe’s gouging landlords. Below the 55 percent raise article, Milan Simonich has a couple of lines worth quoting, “… lawmakers prone to mismanaging the clock, often on purpose.” Then there is, “Lawmakers trying to appease donors will strangle bills by killing time.” The Republican filibuster of voting rights should be noted. That’s serving the public?
Lastly, a suggestion: Move the legislative session to coincide in time and place with the Balloon Fiesta. We could convert the hot air and save on burning propane. And if I still have words left: Guardianship laws in New Mexico remain barbaric but lucrative for the legal industry.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
How to help
While I voted for Mayor Alan Webber’s second term, I have not been a consistent fan of his. But his Feb. 28 mass email to citizens — including links for how we can help Ukrainian citizens — is profoundly helpful and appreciated. He provided four links for such aid that any of us can connect with: Ukrainian National Women’s League of America; Ukraine Jewish Relief Community Fund sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles; Kyiv Independent; and Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. It’s easy to search the organizations to find links to donate. The mayor’s initiative inspires us Santa Feans to do what we can to help, thousands of miles from the onslaught.
Susan Haynes
Santa Fe
Hooray, bathrooms
To the city of Santa Fe: Great job on finally building bathrooms for downtown visitors. Thanks to La Fonda on the Plaza, which offered up its facilities all those years with nary a whimper. Now it’s time to rid our city of the Darth Vader children we call parking meters. Does the city really need the money that much? Removing them would welcome our guests with a great big bienvenidos.
Vernon Herrera
Santa Fe
A waste solution
Let’s solve the nuclear dumping problem once and for all. I suggest we move the “temporary” storage facilities to the grounds around the U.S. Capitol and the White House. It is already a radioactive environment, so add more fuel to the fire. Bring on the backhoes and front-end loaders and start digging in D.C. Then and only then will our government pay close attention to the nuclear disposal problem it has created.
Paula McClean
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.