The League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County is grateful for our long-standing partnership with the Santa Fe New Mexican, which allows us to publish and distribute a voter guide prior to each local election. Of all the league’s efforts to educate voters and empower them to make their voices heard at the polls, this is the one that draws the most attention and is probably the most appreciated. The nonpartisan voter guide is a tremendous service to the community, and one we could not do without the help of our dedicated local newspaper, the Santa Fe New Mexican.
The 2020 Primary Election Voter Guide was published in the May 3 edition of the newspaper and is available online on its website, santafenewmexican.com, as well as on the league’s website, lwvsfc.org.
Marcy Litzenberg
vice president, League of Women Voters
of Santa Fe County
A sad COVID-19 statistic
The latest data indicate that the U.S. population constitutes 4.25 percent of the world population, yet it has 33 percent of all COVID-19 virus cases worldwide. Why? Could it be the Trump administration’s woeful and dangerous lack of preparedness and totally inadequate response over the past four months? How about the various state governors and local mayors who appear blind to the virus’s deadly impact? Or how about the way too many Americans flout social distancing and refuse to wear masks? Or how about the inability to offer enough testing and other measures that would help remediate the effects of the virus?
As one older American who is exceedingly concerned about contracting the virus, I can only hope our society does a better job of rising to the occasion to obliterate this nasty virus. I am also very glad to live in New Mexico, where our governor is on the right path.
Paul Marchand
Santa Fe
Masks matter
I was recently in the Smith’s store on Pacheco Street, wearing a mask. I realized, as I approached my cashier, he was wearing his mask on his forehead. I asked him if he would please wear his mask properly, noting that the governor has required this. He said very loudly, “We have another one of those!” I interpreted this comment to mean he did not appreciate being asked to wear a mask, though the mask is as much for his safety as for mine. He did eventually, reluctantly, adjust the mask from his forehead to his lower face.
After I paid for my groceries, I asked to speak with the manager. I was told the manager was busy. A customer-service manager approached me and I told him my complaint. Once he heard my complaint, he lowered his mask — below his mouth — to speak with me and assure me he would pass my concerns onto the store manager. I wear a mask in public and I will not patronize any store or business that does not adhere to the requirement employees wear masks and keep them on.
M. Rutledge
Santa Fe
Seniors, beware
I recently received a call from someone telling me that my utilities would be disconnected if I didn’t immediately pay my bill. I checked and I had paid the bill and insisted that I had. I was informed they had a glitch in their system and the money was being held up. I had a short time to pay; a credit card wouldn’t do. He said I could pay the bill at any pharmacy with Money Pak and cash was due. I was also not to pay any bills online, which I do frequently through my bank. He would walk me through the process. He said that time was of the essence. I asked to speak to a supervisor who said the agent was correct; pay immediately or utility service would be disconnected. I became suspicious and called the city Utilities Division. I was told that I had a zero balance and they do not disconnect right now. My suspicion paid off.
Always check with a service provider before paying with cash.
Shalom Victor
Santa Fe
Who’s watching police?
I was shopping in Smith’s on Cerrillos Road last week and was taken aback when leaving the store. There were three police personnel, in black uniforms, standing in a huddle in front of the store’s doors wearing very large yellow signs reading “6 Feet Distancing.” But they weren’t standing 6 feet apart. In fact, they were almost shoulder to shoulder. Nor were these guards wearing masks or gloves. So what message were these people actually sending?
It’s a shame that people we depend on to encourage, if not enforce, safety regulations seem to act as if those regulations don’t apply to them. Did I miss something in the paper that police are exempt from having or spreading the virus? Just curious.
David Rile
Santa Fe
I was troubled by the letter (“Hysterical reactions,” May 6) by Richard N. Johnson that contained inaccurate information. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has data showing infection rates and deaths for those under 65 to be around 10 percent of the cases, not 1 percent as Johnson suggests. The deaths from this virus for people under 65 is more like 10 percent of the total death count — so it really isn’t just old people dying.
My challenge to The New Mexican is to stop perpetuating these falsehoods (i.e. screen the letters more carefully). I realize Johnson is entitled to his opinion, but publishing letters like these gives them an aroma of credibility, which they do not deserve.
Larry Crosby
Santa Fe
New rule
No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service?
John Quintana
Santa Fe
Speaking of masks ...
For six decades, “No shirt, no shoes, no service” has been the standard sign in restaurants and stores. It hearkens back to the days when long-haired, bare-chested young men and the shoeless caused such consternation. Proprietors realized they had the right and duty to protect the health and susceptibilities of their customers, and despite pushback, “no shirt, no shoes, no service” became accepted. Upper body and podiatric nudity inside businesses ended.
Today, it’s not just patrons’ health and susceptibilities that need protection, but also their lives and safety. Those who, for whatever reason, refuse to wear a protective mask in public put everyone’s life at risk. Whether from dim-wittedness, toxic attitude or the God-given right to stupidly, masklessness in public is a criminal health assault on us all. Public-accessible businesses must amend their access policy to, “no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.”
William Wadsworth
Santa Fe
Unsafe conditions
Indeed, the drag racing in the area of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive has become a very dangerous safety issue and a massive disturbance to peaceful evenings and nights in Santa Fe. I have called the police on numerous occasions and been told they will try to have somebody swing by the area. This goes on every evening until the late at night. The dispatcher told me they won’t stop people for just having a damaged exhaust system. That comment makes clear the police are not yet taking this seriously. If I cranked music in my yard every night, I would think the police would quickly shut it down. I trust our police department cares about our safety and enforcing nuisance laws, and just can’t quite understand why this isn’t being dealt with.
Eric Rounds
Santa Fe
Back to life
I applaud the work that has been done to bring the midtown campus back to life. I’m particularly thrilled about the emphasis on our film industry and media education. Years of public input, citizen surveys, professional advice and thorough vetting have been part of this process. A big salute to Mayor Alan Webber for steering our city through it.
Deborah Potter
Santa Fe Film and Digital Media
Commission chair
From the rooftops
Trumpers’ new battle cry: “Give me liberty and give me death.”
Jerri Udelson, M.P.H.
Santa Fe
Cover up
I spoke recently to a friend in the Midwest — not a particular hot spot for COVID-19. She said that at her grocery store, employees can’t come to work without a mask, and shoppers cannot enter without a mask. At my local store, about half the employees have no mask, and likewise for the shoppers. Maybe this will change now, in light of the governor’s order that retail employees wear masks. I know that New Mexicans treasure their “liberty” and don’t like being told what to do, but really, putting on a mask is not that hard, folks.
Ann Wymore
Santa Fe
