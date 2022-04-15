Local resident Jayne Johnson was selected by Petco Love as one of five finalists in a nationwide Unsung Hero grant competition. For over 18 years, Johnson has been organizing weekly trips to transport unwanted puppies and mother dogs for adoption by Lifeline Puppy Rescue, an all-breed, no-kill, nonprofit rescue in Brighton, Colo. Last year, Lifeline nominated Johnson with this video: tinyurl.com/58t9paex. To date, this statewide group of fosters and volunteers has transported more than 40,000 puppies for adoption in Colorado where spaying and neutering requirements are more stringent.
We need many, many local votes for Jayne Johnson’s story to help Lifeline Puppy Rescue receive the $25,000 grant so the program can continue to thrive and support our work to reduce the number of unwanted dogs in New Mexico . Deadline to vote is mid-morning, Monday. Vote at petcolove.org/unsung-heroes.
Kathleen Jackson
Santa Fe
Remember these heroes
Ghost Soldiers, by best-selling Santa Fe author Hampton Sides, tells the story of the amazing rescue of the survivors of the Bataan Death March as World War II was winding down — the Japanese were not about to leave anyone alive in their prisons. The 2001 book happened only after years of research by Sides, including meeting scores of men around the country who had survived the march and ultimately been saved by the U.S. Army Rangers. Rangers — who against all odds — reached the prison camp in the dead of night and liberated the 580 surviving POWs.
As Robert Nott says in his article on the April 9 as Bataan Remembrance Day ("Bataan vets are remembered, but few remain," April 10), 1,800 New Mexican made up the original battalion and many New Mexicans were among the surviving prisoners the Rangers liberated that night. night. To those who want to know more about what these heroic young men endured — and what kept them alive — look no further than Ghost Soldiers. Their stories will stay with you for a long time. This book — like the monument honoring the Bataan soldiers — will help ensure that the legacy of the Bataan soldiers will not be forgotten.
Linda Osborne
Santa Fe
Build border economy
New Mexico should develop plans to support greater economic and cultural exchanges with Mexico, including upgrades of authorized border crossings at Sunland Park and Santa Teresa in Doña Ana County. These exchanges could bring significant economic development, including additional jobs to Southern New Mexico and reflect a more welcoming environment to such cross-border activities than is reflected in Texas.
Expanded exchanges in New Mexico might also alleviate many of the misguided policies established by the Texas government that have hampered cross-border exchanges there and provide a competitive alternative to the Texas border crossings, to the advantage of New Mexico.
Ron Flax-Davidson
Santa Fe
Keep open space
The City Planning Commission vote April 7 to delay action on the request to rezone South Meadows Open Space is appreciated by the community. I believe the commissioners are listening to the voices of the people and respecting our rights. This so-called dirt field is by no means just a dirt field. It is a naturally rich ecosystem smack dab in the middle of developments on all sides. Pictures have been made available showing the plant life, the animals and the other reasons to keep the open space as is. There have been numerous developments in the area over the past years and none received much opposition.
The proposed development is being opposed simply because it is our land, purchased with our tax monies and bought as an open space in perpetuity. The decision by the county to sell the land was wrong. There should have been public meetings, there should have been discussion and there should have been community input. This open space continues to be cared for and maintained by the community. We ask the city to deny the rezoning and instead work with available grants and other programs for parks. It has been reported that the 22-acre South Meadows Open Space will take the same amount of maintenance as the proposed 5 acre Homewise "planned’" park. Therefore, we continue to ask that the Planning Commission deny any rezoning request and allow the open space to remain as is.
Janette Smith
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.