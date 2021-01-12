I believe President Donald Trump incited the Capitol riot. He should be censured, not impeached. A censure would be bipartisan and hopefully concluded by Inauguration Day. Then, President Joe Biden can move forward with his agenda without the distraction of a Senate trial. An impeachment will be prolonged, will interfere with the Biden agenda and will not result in a conviction. Trump will win again.
Trump loves to be the center of attention, loves to fight and loves to win. Vote to impeach, and you will give him all three. Vote to censure, get Trump off the front page and move forward with the Biden agenda.
Scott Miller
Santa Fe
Plaza is evolving
The Plaza has been re-created many times since its establishment in 1610 by colonial Gov. Pedro de Peralta, most notably its transformation into a Pueblo-style court during the revolt of 1680.
Once Gen. Stephen Kearney claimed New Mexico in 1846, and the U.S. Army won the Battle of Glorieta Pass in 1862, an Army captain led the construction of a formal Eastern-style square with landscaping and a bandstand at the center. However, in 1867 the recently destroyed war memorial obelisk was installed, in the same style used throughout the Southwest for survey monuments. The Plaza buildings then were transformed toward Greek Revival to suit Eastern tastes and pave the way for statehood.
Finally, in 1917, Edgar Lee Hewett and John Gaw Meem drove the present design, and Santa Fe Style was created. So the Plaza is already an amalgam and overlay of 400 years of history, and this should be celebrated and respected, for all three cultures who contributed blood, toil and treasure to make it so.
Northern New Mexico has created a unique culture of three mingled but still separate cultures, each with strong traditions. It is only natural then to respect the strengths of each culture with three monuments, not one, and to let each culture influence the design.
With a restored bandstand now occupying one side of the inner Plaza, why not open up the center to allow larger throngs of our eager summer dancers and celebrants, while placing three monuments on the other three open sides? What a breath of fresh air it is to live in a state that can balance three (actually four, if you consider red and blue Anglos) cultures, compared to the national agonies and ghosts we have seen awaken these last 20 years. ¡Viva Nuevo Mexico!
Mark Dunham
Santa Fe
Stop him now
Thank goodness we have elected an adult president. Even the packed Supreme Court is unlikely to change that. Unfortunately, the Trumpster has millions in his cult still believing in him. This is dangerous.
What can be done? With new leaders in the Justice Department and the FBI, there should be a careful investigation of his illegal activities. Appropriate trials, convictions and punishments will keep him preoccupied from doing us more damage. Maybe it would convince many of his followers that he should be abandoned in ignominy. It certainly should diminish his chances of success in a 2024 campaign, especially if he is impeached this week. Of course there is a risk that his people would accuse the courts of political bias, cry fake news and solidify their support. Sad.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Time to resign
To Rep. Yvette Herrell: Your support of the big lie — there were no election irregularities — makes me ashamed that you represent my great state of New Mexico. Sixty court cases, election officials in every state and the U.S. Supreme Court all have said we had a fair election. You are supporting the big lie through your actions.
I do not live in your district and can’t vote against you. However, I will do everything in my power to make sure you are a one-term member of Congress. I will donate to whomever runs against you. I will drive south and go door to door to explain your treachery. You have sold out your state and our country, either through cowardice or calculating self-benefit. You do not deserve the honor of representing New Mexico.
James Coss
Santa Fe
Coming together
As we ponder the traumatic events of recent days, it’s heartening to recognize that our insurrectionist in chief has been proven correct in his hope that a number of “good people” would “do the right thing” and “stop the steal.” They weren’t the mendacious “Trumpublicans” who attempted to subvert election results in key states, however, and they weren’t the vicious mob a thuggish loser dispatched to Capitol Hill. No, they were the conscientious public servants who spurned his vile demands and thwarted an attempted coup.
So now, as we ponder an assault that has been compared to the attacks that threatened our most sacred institutions during the War of 1812, let’s recall “the dawn’s early light” that Francis Scott Key greeted in a sigh of relief that was to become our national anthem. And let’s heed the words in, if not the blatant hypocrisy behind, a statement the White House released Saturday: “this is a time for healing and unity,” a time for us to come together as “one nation.”
John F. Andrews
Santa Fe
Herrell unfit
The federal government conducts a thorough review of a person’s background with a face-to-face interview when applying for a security clearance. There is one question they always ask: “Are you a member of a group that promotes the overthrow of the U.S. government?” I once jokingly asked if that included the Democratic Party. However, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell’s actions in Congress are no joke.
In my opinion, the challenges that she and her colleagues in Congress brought to the floor were nothing less than promoting the overthrow of the duly elected government. These actions were clear, including supporting the takeover of the Capitol and obstructing the constitutional transition to the new administration.
Such activities fit the definition of a domestic terrorist and should be considered treason under the law. Such behavior stained the Constitution and disgraced the people of New Mexico, resulting in the death of two police officers. Herrell is not fit to conduct her responsibilities as a U.S. representative. She should resign her position with the president she so blindly followed.
Bradley Vierra
Albuquerque
Do the decent thing
After the lawless assault on our democracy in Washington D.C. last week, the “representative” from the 2nd Congressional District, Yvette Herrell, furthered the cause of sedition and lawlessness by voting to overturn the results of the election from Pennsylvania, a state that she was not selected to represent. If she had a gram of decency, she would resign, but we know that will not happen.
William E. Beardsley
Santa Fe
Trees for Santa Fe
I commend The New Mexican for the editorial recommending the planting of trees (“Planting trees is what we need now,” Our View, Jan. 11). As a local arborist and landscaper, I would like to add that newly planted trees require regular watering. Roots in dry soil die, even in winter.
When one plants a tree, one needs to make the commitment to take care of it year-round. It is also important to give additional water to established trees during winter dry spells. A concise list of trees recommended for our area already exists. We don’t need to wait for the state forestry division to create one. The list is on the city of Santa Fe website, under the Municipal Tree Board category — visit bit.ly/3shtMmd.
Katherine O’Brien
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.