Because of the pandemic, the New Mexico Supreme Court has directed the secretary of state or the county clerks to mail a request for an absentee ballot to all voters registered with a major political party. Save them time and money and apply today for an Absentee Ballot online at www.NMVote.org. Supply your New Mexico driver’s license or identification card number, Social Security number and date of birth.
While online, check your registration to ensure your address is current and that you have designated one of the major parties (Democrat, Libertarian or Republican). You can update your registration for this election until May 5 and request absentee ballots up to May 28.
If you are unable to use the online application, be sure to return your absentee ballot application as soon as possible. Voting in person puts you, the poll workers, and other voters in jeopardy. Participate safely in our democracy.
Meredith Machen
Santa Fe
Hospitals can decide
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center has shut down one of its emergency rooms and furloughed 300 of its staff. As the press has reported, rural New Mexico hospitals are in dire shape — some nearing bankruptcy, standing empty. All because our hospitals are forbidden under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's orders to perform short-term diagnostic and treatment procedures.
Surely hospitals can balance preparedness for COVID-19 demands with the need to stay solvent while caring for local medical needs better than any politician, however well-meaning. It's time to cast off this draconian prohibition and beginning reviewing other restrictions, as well.
Ron Lipp
Lamy
Let small businesses open
While I greatly appreciate all the actions that Gov. Michelle Lujan has taken to protect the people of New Mexico, I believe that reopening our small businesses is essential. I do not understand why they must remain closed.
Small businesses are the backbone of Santa Fe. There is no reason that they could not follow the same rules required in "essential" stores. For example, they could allow five people or fewer (depending on the size of the store/business) inside. They can maintain the same distances of six feet that are required and except for the cashier (as in our grocery stores) they would have no direct contact with the customer. Our small businesses deserve to be allowed to follow the same rules that are required of other stores. They are "essential" to Santa Fe. I believe our community wants them to survive.
Irene Kraas
Santa Fe
On attack
I am extremely concerned that this coronavirus is being horrifically abused as propaganda against President Donald Trump. The news media constantly, and in every which way, attack our president to manipulate those whose brains have no ability to think for themselves.
Tobi Wilde
Santa Fe
True mortality
Our governor has effectively destroyed our state economically and has destroyed the health and happiness of millions of her citizens by her ridiculous rules that take away any sense of enjoyment or normalcy, all in her quest for power and control. Take a walk through downtown Santa Fe and see a true mortality rate that has no direct correlation to the virus but only to the decisions made by this blundering governor.
Joette O’Connor
Lamy
Danger of fraud
“Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud” — suppose that didn’t come from the current occupant of the White House but from a bipartisan 2005 report of the Commission on Federal Election Reform chaired by none other than President Jimmy Carter. The conclusion was that mail-in voting is a throwback to the old days of vote-buying and fraud. Even Mexico requires people to show up and vote in person. My dad said that voting is a privilege and a responsibility of American citizens. We need to take advantage of the privilege and live up to our responsibility and show up and vote.
David G. Zlotnick
Santa Fe
Fight for water rights
Kudos to Judge Ray Romero for ruling to cancel the shift in water rights to the gas and oil industry in Carlsbad ("Ranchers get win in fight over Pecos River rights," April 8.) Such a move would have a massive negative effect on the Pecos River. It is imperative that all New Mexicans fight to preserve our water rights for the good of the people and not big business. The Office of the State Engineer should do the right thing and support the cancellation of "preliminary authorizations" to change the point of diversion and manner of use of the water.
Muriel Fariello
Galisteo
Frightening times
These are truly unique and frightening times. I believe much of that fright results from being denied as consumers, not citizens. Cruise ship vacations; jetting here and there for holidays to lands we thought “exotic” (Hawaii?); theme parks and arena-style games that packed us together in the tens of thousands. So much of our daily life was based upon purely irrelevant endeavors to create a hubris-based economy that caused wealth to flow to the oligarchy.
The following is by Sonya Renee Taylor. I do hope we heed her words: “We will not go back to normal. Normal never was. Our pre-corona existence was not normal other than we normalized greed, inequity, exhaustion, depletion, extraction, disconnection, confusion, rage, hoarding, hate and lack. We should not long to return my friends. We are being given the opportunity to stitch a new garment. One that fits all of humanity and nature.”
Brian O'Keefe
Santa Fe
The worst enemy
So President Donald Trump claimed April 13 that his power is "total." As his dreams of his totalitarianism dance in his head, tens of thousands of Americans to date have died. Many more will die. But Mr. "Total" power is against universal testing for COVID-19. Why? He does not want anyone to know what a "total" failure his response to the pandemic has been. He does not want the true and "total" numbers to be known.
Where is the 25th Amendment to protect us from this "total" madman and would be dictator? COVID-19 is not our worst enemy. Mr. "Total" is.
Deborah Dennard
Santa Fe
Not an incredible job
President Donald Trump has suspended payments to the World Health Organization, blaming it for failing to do enough to stop the coronavirus from spreading when it first surfaced in China. He offered no further specifics. Who did more? Trump or the WHO?
Last December, the WHO warned of a mysterious virus in China. In January, after the WHO declared a global health emergency, and the first confirmed case surfaced in the U.S., Trump declared that things were totally under control, ignoring warnings from senior staff. In February the WHO/China mission recommended immediate testing, isolation and public education. Trump declared “We’ve done a pretty incredible job." On March 9, Trump declared, “at this moment there are 546 confirmed cases and 22 deaths; think about that.”
We do; those numbers have since increased a thousandfold.
Bruce Ingram
Santa Fe
Suddenly ashamed
I have always voted for a Democrat for president, starting with Franklin Roosevelt, except for Dwight Eisenhower (everyone voted for Ike!). But although I may not have agreed with everything the Republican president stood for or did, I was never ashamed, embarrassed or mortified (or frightened) to have him represent my country — until now.
Geraldine Aron
Santa Fe
Read more responses to a letter by Linda Chavez about President Donald Trump ("Best president ever," April 12) online.
Wrong from the start
I stand with Linda Chavez ("Best president ever," Letters to the Editor, April 12) and all those speaking out against coronavirus hysteria. In February the models forecast 2.2 million deaths in the U.S. When I wrote this, the forecast had been revised down to 60,000 deaths and we were only at only 29,000 deaths in a nation of 330 million. Of those, 99 percent were elderly or had pre-existing conditions. They would have died anyway. The shelter-in-place was worthless. Thank goodness we relinquished our freedom, jobs, courts, schools, and retirement accounts. The mainstream media and the so-called experts were wrong from the start.
Patricia V. Johnson
Santa Fe
Linda Chavez's recent letter ("Best president ever," April 12) was infuriating initially and then pathetic. She first claims, falsely, that Donald Trump "moved swiftly" to protect Americans from the coronavirus. In reality, he procrastinated for weeks and his subsequent actions have not been science-based; in mid-March, Trump actually considered letting COVID-19 "wash over" the entire country. Now, he is lobbying to re-open businesses even though more than 40,000 people have died and the U.S. is viewed as a coronavirus epicenter.
The end of Chavez’s letter is just sad. Sounding like a groupie, she says Trump is "the greatest president in U.S. history." Most of us acquire our core values from people we grow up with: parents, siblings, teachers, and so forth. Chavez must have been sadly betrayed by her mentors to now worship someone who lies, assaults women, insults Gold Star families, mocks POWs, rips off business associates, and betrays the Constitution.
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
