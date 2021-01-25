Former President Donald Trump has little defense for the assault on the Capital. There are enough video clips to show intent and consequences. In effect, they are the smoking gun at this murder trial. Trump encouraged people to go and get wild. People went. People died. Property damage happened.
To me, Sen. Lindsey Graham is also an accessory trying to hide the crime. There is no ethical reason for acquittal, only sycophantic political reason.
Gary Hein
Santa Fe
Stop private prisons
I am writing to ask state legislators to support House Bill 40, the Private Detention Facilities Moratorium Act.
This is legislation that will prohibit the operation and management of detention facilities by private contractors in New Mexico. Our Public Employees Retirement Association has moved to divest from private prison funds.
This matters so dearly to me and our group, Indivisible Santa Fe, because I volunteered in Albuquerque during the busing of immigrants to sponsors around the states. It was so heartbreaking to see the condition these immigrants were, especially their trauma.
Vote for people over profits and support HB 40, the Private Detention Facilities Moratorium Act.
Donna Thiersch
Santa Fe
How to vaccinate
It’s time for a compliment and recommendation.
First, the compliment: I was vaccinated as part of the 75-plus Department of Health criteria at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I still am awed by the efficiency of its process. On arrival at 7:55 a.m., my temperature was taken and a few questions asked. Next, I went to a table where I shared my name and was checked in as present. Next was the check-in at the registration table, and then I was directed immediately to a station where I received the injection. After a 10-minute observation period, I was free to leave — it was 8:12 a.m.
Now for my recommendation to the Department of Health: Christus St. Vincent has this process mastered — it’s time to let them give more vaccines — people there can handle it.
Sandra Dransfield
Santa Fe
Trapping is cruel
It is high time to ban cruel, deadly and unnecessary traps on our public lands. Here are the reasons: Trapping is cruel — trapped animals endure stress, dehydration, starvation, broken bones, dislocations, predation and self-amputation. Trapping is indiscriminate — unlike hunting, traps maim and kill nontarget animals. Endangered species and companion animals are often caught in traps.
Trapping is a public safety hazard. Trapping is a drain on wildlife. Trapping denudes our public landscapes of native species. Senate Bill 32, also known as Roxy’s Law, is slated for Legislature hearings this session. Let’s hope lawmakers make a stand for our state and our beautiful wildlife this year and ban these horrific traps for good.
Marcia Kellam
Santa Fe
Slow down on vans
So, members of the political class in the City Different again are considering the use of “speed vans” (“Santa Fe pumps brakes on contract for speed vans,” Jan. 21). Before they do that, I suggest they examine circumstances of previous Redflex contracts. It is naïve to surmise that Redflex executives, who “were convicted of offering bribes in other states” did not offer them in New Mexico. Who benefited from the previous contract?
Norm Kazcmarek
Santa Fe
Meeting the press
So, honest to goodness, real live, actual daily press briefings. No ducking, skipping, lies, blaming, shirking responsibility, hostility to the press, or blowing the president’s horn. No, Sean Hannity, not all questions were marshmallows. I’m going to enjoy this until 2022 when I expect that the “Crybaby Newts” will be back.
James Applegate
Santa Fe
Stop the clock
It is evident that January has become a month with a number of notable events, including an election and an inauguration. What is missing in our news stream is a day, in my view, of equal significance. That day was Jan. 22, when the United Nation’s Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons takes effect. Unfortunately, the U.S. and other nuclear armed states failed to sign it. Our country, in particular, pressured member states not to sign. The world since 1945 has been spared nuclear war more as a result of luck than of rational planning.
Yet we continue down the path of “nuclear arsenal modernization” spending billions in the process while not addressing true crises such as poverty and climate change. Having been a bit player in the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 while serving in the U.S. Air Force, I hope that none of us must look nuclear annihilation in the face again. The clock ticks closer to midnight.
Robert Josephs
Joan Duffy Chapter
Veterans for Peace
Santa Fe
