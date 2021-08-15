The Cross of the Martyrs is a religious symbol. It was desecrated by vandalism. Had it been a Jewish menorah, a Muslim minaret, a Tibetan stupa or a Pueblo Zia symbol that had been vandalized, the community would recognize this as the hate crime that it was. Yes, the First Amendment guarantees the right of free speech — but it is a right to be exercised responsibly and without terrorizing our neighbors.
Responsible people don’t tear down, burn or vandalize everything they disagree with. We all have issues that we feel passionate about. That does not give us the right to break the law. Write letters to the newspaper. File lawsuits. Produce your own documentaries. Write a book. Organize a peaceful protest.
There are literally hundreds of ways to express one’s views without having to commit a crime, let alone a hate crime.
Brian Yapko
Santa Fe
More equity
When I make statements that the clean energy movement and issues of environmental justice need more equity and diverse voices, I am dead serious. Recently, during a Public Regulation Commission hearing we saw an ugly, xenophobic display when an attorney in his line of questioning suggested that Arab, Spanish, or foreign individuals who live in New Mexico could not uphold the interests of their fellow New Mexicans in governing a future utility. I condemn this reckless use of racial and stereotypical pretext. This is not how we encourage inclusivity and do business in New Mexico. We need more diverse voices and equitable inclusion for communities of color, and this is exactly why I have supported and properly valued certain aspects of the merger before the commission that emphasize benefits to Indigenous people and that bring underrepresented voices to the table.
Unfortunately, the recent display is not new to environmental issues and is consistent with a lengthy history of minority and racial exclusion in the environmental justice process. I am dedicated to putting equity first in environmental issues, and I know the environmental advocacy community is too.
Hector Balderas
New Mexico attorney general
Santa Fe
What charm?
Fifteen years ago, I visited Ouray-Telluride-Ridgeway, Colo., where I learned much of True Grit had been filmed. Each of those communities welcomes tourists and treats them with the utmost gratitude and respect. When I returned to Santa Fe, I stopped at the long-gone Hastings at De Vargas Center to rent the movie. I presented my Hastings rental card whereupon the summer-hire brusquely said to me, “Do you have a driver’s license?”
Last week I returned from a trip to Alamosa and Salida — Colorado again — places where tourism and politeness are synonymous. I needed lunch, so I pulled into a popular restaurant at De Vargas Center, specifically to avoid the summer crowds. No one was seated inside and three people at different tables were seated out in the patio, where I asked to be seated. The hostess, who appeared to be of high school summer-hire age, took me to a table for two that was partially in the sun and adjacent to the outside entrance to the patio. I balked and asked to be seated at a slightly larger table, set for four, in a far corner. Then began the directive that she could only seat at least two people in a “quad” and that I would have to sit at a “deuce.” When I asked why, she said that her boss required it and would get mad at her if he found out she seated one person at a “quad.” I then said that there was no one there and that her directive made absolutely no sense, which it didn’t. I didn’t tell her I’d been frequenting this restaurant since they opened. Ahhh, Santa Fe charm.
Willie Brown
Santa Fe
The big questions
In the wee hours, questions come unbidden to our minds. Some are too huge, unanswerable by us mere mortals: Why does the universe exist? Some arise from our own limited knowledge: How does electricity really work? Some seem merely goofy: Why does the microwave always stop with the mug handle at the back? Still others seem logically solvable: Why aren’t floodwaters captured and sent to really dry areas?
Yet there are other questions that remain apparently unsolvable because they threaten the human mind and heart: Why does any group of people shun, demean, persecute, or actually injure another based on such irrelevancies as skin color, heritage or gender? How is it that we still have not learned that all humans — forget governments, movements, cultures, and religions — largely want the same things: sufficient food, decent housing, and comfort enough to revel in bright dawns and beautiful starlit nights with loved ones and friends? It appears we prefer to focus on the more vague imponderables because the important human questions we continue to let slide are too ugly to face.
Patricia Emerson
Santa Fe
