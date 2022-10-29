I was concerned to read several comments regarding a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate in schools (“New Mexico to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren,” Oct. 25). One commenter said the COVID-19 shots are not vaccines but therapeutics. I believe this is incorrect. A therapeutic is used to treat or manage a disease. Vaccines are used to prevent a disease, lessen the severity of a disease and reduce the spread of disease in a community. No vaccine is 100 percent effective; some people still get the disease even when fully vaccinated. Another commenter said many parents would refuse to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. I hope this isn’t so.

Vaccines have been required for school enrollment for generations. These requirements protect not only the vaccinated child but other members of the community, including the child’s family members. Perhaps people are concerned because the COVID-19 vaccine is relatively new. That is true, but the science behind this vaccine is solid and the risks are extremely low. I hope parents will consult with their child’s medical provider before making any decisions about vaccines. We know from experience that if enough children are not vaccinated against diseases such as measles and whooping cough, these diseases recur, often leading to deaths.

Pam Harper

