I was concerned to read several comments regarding a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate in schools (“New Mexico to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren,” Oct. 25). One commenter said the COVID-19 shots are not vaccines but therapeutics. I believe this is incorrect. A therapeutic is used to treat or manage a disease. Vaccines are used to prevent a disease, lessen the severity of a disease and reduce the spread of disease in a community. No vaccine is 100 percent effective; some people still get the disease even when fully vaccinated. Another commenter said many parents would refuse to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. I hope this isn’t so.
Vaccines have been required for school enrollment for generations. These requirements protect not only the vaccinated child but other members of the community, including the child’s family members. Perhaps people are concerned because the COVID-19 vaccine is relatively new. That is true, but the science behind this vaccine is solid and the risks are extremely low. I hope parents will consult with their child’s medical provider before making any decisions about vaccines. We know from experience that if enough children are not vaccinated against diseases such as measles and whooping cough, these diseases recur, often leading to deaths.
Pam Harper
Santa Fe
Stellar governor
What is that saying about how women must work twice as hard to get half the credit? Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is one of those women. Let us review her qualifications: governor of New Mexico, U.S. House representative for New Mexico, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Bernalillo County commissioner, secretary of the Department of Health for New Mexico, a 12th-generation New Mexican. Let us compare with Mark Ronchetti, her opponent. He was a meteorologist for KRQE, made a failed attempt at a run for U.S. Senate, losing to Ben Ray Luján. He is originally from Vermont, and he is currently unemployed.
Lujan Grisham has served the state of New Mexico for over 20 years; Ronchetti, zero.
During both debates, Lujan Grisham was direct, focused and professional. She was calm in the face of spurious attacks and maintained a civil manner under pressure. She was able to address each question with thoughtful answers and remained focused. Her opponent, in contrast, behaved like an errant teenager making faces and attacking instead of answering questions directly and thoughtfully. To some extent, I can understand why. There is no there, there. He has never held a job in public service. He has no record to debate. He has no relevant experience. He has no business running for the most powerful job in New Mexico.
I trust the governor’s judgment. Her performance has been stellar. There is no competition. The governor is the woman for the job — the person for the job.
Marlene Simon
Santa Fe
Reduce guns, reduce crime
I hope Republicans who are basing their vote on crime know that property crimes such as robberies are down and that murders, which are up, are directly related to flooding our society with guns. Democrats are fighting for gun control. To reduce violent crime, it makes sense to support Democrats.
Irene Wachtel
Santa Fe
A failing governor
This governor gets an F for failed policies, record crime for the entire state, not protecting the southern border and wanting to fund abortion operations. Abortion is not health care; it is murder. She shut down churches in 2020 but left the big-box stores open while restricting the number of customers in restaurants and hotels. My son, John M. Gallegos, died alone in the hospital because I could not visit. I called the Governor’s Office for help. I wanted to be with my son. She did not care.
Joe M. Gallegos
Santa Fe
Out of proportion
As a former consultant to the Roper opinion-research organization, recognized as the granddaddy of election polling, I was dismayed at the prominence the paper gave to the 1.1-point difference between Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and candidate Mark Ronchetti in a recent poll. The margin of error was reported as 2.9 percent. Usually, the figure is given as plus or minus 2.9 percent. Meaning the 1.1 percent difference could be off upward of 2.9 percent or downward by 2.9 percent. You report in nearly unreadable type, at least to these eyes, that researcher FiveThirtyEight’s latest poll showed more than a 9-point spread in favor of Lujan Grisham. Given that number and the margin of error in the Trafalgar poll, why turn a 1.1 lead into an A-bomb front-page story? FiveThirtyEight, by the way, is considered one of the most respected firms of its kind.