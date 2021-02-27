My good friend Joan and I (a combined 168 years today) just got to talking and realized neither one of us would be here without the following vaccines:
1. Polio
2. Tetanus
3. Hepatitis A and B
4. Rubella.
5. Measles
6. Whooping Cough
7. Rotavirus
8. Mumps
9. Chicken Pox
10. Diphtheria
Just to name a few.
So for those of you who are objecting to any COVID-19 vaccines, just think how many of us might be still in iron lungs were it not for a vaccine. We just lined up in school and were grateful for these life-giving solutions. We still are.
Christine B. Boss Joan Givens
Santa Fe
Go big
The Great Depression essentially ended when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and Hitler declared war on the U.S. The war effort created millions of well-paying manufacturing jobs in the arms industries. Because so many young men were inducted into the military, women were given the opportunity to finally go to work in great numbers. The economy was humming thanks to the $4.1 trillion (in today’s dollars) the U.S. government spent on the entire war. There was no profit expected from these expenditures, only the survival of democracy.
Now we are facing a similar “war,” and a massive government expenditure is desperately needed, unlike the watered-down aid package that would have lessened the impact and longevity of the Great Recession. President Joe Biden gets it. He understands that not going big now will just draw out the dire economic disaster of the pandemic for years. We can afford it.
Erik Speyer
Santa Fe
Critical omission
Coverage of both Santa Fe Public Schools’ hybrid reentry and staffing numbers are misleading and incomplete (“In Santa Fe schools, one size does not fit all for hybrid learning,” Feb. 21). The seemingly altruistic and extremely high numbers at Atalaya Elementary School reflect the fact that many staff members, somehow, received vaccinations when other public school teachers were unable to get them. This is a puzzling conundrum. Who knows why this happened? Someone, obviously, does. But it is never mentioned in the article. Therefore, those of us who have chosen to remain in online learning until we are vaccinated are left to look less enthusiastic and dedicated, when in fact we are just less protected. Numbers of staff per school given in the paper are also not broken down to numbers of teachers. This is a critical omission. Those numbers obviously include the administrators as well as staff members who are not teachers. Don’t you think this would be important information? Covering school reentry is critical. But covering it accurately is even more critical.
Terri Blackman
NBCT middle childhood generalist
Wood Gormley Elementary School
Teachers not a priority
I am disturbed by the partial reopening of Santa Fe Public Schools last week, most of all because Superintendent Veronica García has not secured vaccinations for the staff she manages and for which she is solely responsible. My mother is one of those volunteers. While I understand the burden keeping schools closed has placed on families in Santa Fe, it is irresponsible for schools to open as more contagious variants of the coronavirus spread in the country. This puts my mother’s life at risk. This is yet another instance of what many of us already know: New Mexican public officials, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, are interested in what is most politically beneficial to them. New Mexicans who need an advocate seem to come last. The governor ultimately decides who can receive a vaccine. In other words: who lives and who dies.
Alejandro López
Santa Fe
Shop small and local
Yeah, yeah, yeah, the governor spent taxpayer money on some groceries and alcohol. The governor deserves Wagyu beef and tequila. The real problem is where she purchased some of these items — at a big-box store. As someone who claims she supports the little gals/guys, shouldn’t she have patronized all small businesses and mom and pop stores? I doubt this was the first time she shopped at a big box store.
Tom Skyes
Santa Fe
Who suffers?
“Can they suffer?” Over two centuries ago, the reformer Jeremy Bentham asked that question, and it’s still valid as a test for ethical decisions. Three bills now before the New Mexico Legislature and governor come to mind. Senate Bill 32, the Wildlife Conservation and Public Safety Act, aka “Roxy’s Law,” regarding trapping on public land: Does any sentient being large enough to be caught in a leghold trap or snare suffer? Of course they do, terribly so. House Bill 47, the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act, regarding euthanasia/assisted suicide: Should anyone suffering from hopeless chronic pain or terminal illness be forced to endure it for the rest of his or her “natural” life? That would be coldly cruel. House Bill 7/Senate Bill 10, the Repeal Abortion Ban, regarding a woman’s right to choose: It takes a brain, not a beating heart, to suffer, and the mature brain of a mother is hands-down more liable to suffering than the immature brain of a fetus. What other factor involved in these issues could be more important than suffering?
John Watson-Jones
Santa Fe
Setting the example
I often think of writing opposing points of views to opinions. But today, I think it crucial that I/we acknowledge the inspiring story of Officer José Rivera Suarez living up to the motto, “protect and serve,” unlike other officers who thought they “are not a taxi service” when called upon to help a fellow citizen stranded when her car broke down (“Thank you, Officer Suarez — you helped,” My View, Feb. 21). It’s not like she did not try to get rides with Uber, taxis or the tow truck. She did. But what if she could not afford any of those options even if they had been available? There is so much negative press about our police offers/public servants that this story stands out against what we consider the “norm,” and that is truly a pity because I’m positing there are hundreds such stories like Officer Suarez’s kindness.
Claudia Wolfe
Santa Fe
The right ideals
We talk about equality as an ideal, although the term implies there is a “supreme standard” to which all shall be compared. The fallacy with this aspiration is that the values and traits of the power group in that society become the litmus test for “acceptance” into the group, and that those who deviate are the ones in need of change. I ask myself, how fair or even attainable is this aspiration? Why is it that I am the one who has to give up who I am to become the ideal that would make me “equal to?” Is this a win or a loss?
It seems plausible that a more realistic and beneficial paragon is equity, that is equality of opportunities to become better people building on the foundations of who we are. Education, health care and employment can certainly provide the tools for individuals of diverse environments, age groups, sexual preference and so forth, to improve society. In this fashion, the group benefits from the diversity of gifts everyone has to offer rather than the loss of individual characteristics that assimilation to a mainstream ideal requires for equality to take place.
Is it better to force the horse to drink water or to allow her to drink by choice?
Andrea Bermúdez
Santa Fe
A bad bill
House Bill 237 is oppression. I am not going to sugarcoat my perspective on HB 237 and will be glaringly blunt. If you vote for HB 237, you are supporting oppression of a segment of New Mexico’s population. It’s the year 2021. Oppression of any segment of a United States population should not be considered. This bill was written by individuals with little or no experience of the deaf/hard-of-hearing experience. Their only concern is the allocations of funds for their own selfish benefits. The system in place allows New Mexico deaf/hard-of-hearing school-aged children to develop in “quality” language-rich environments — not the “let’s learn the sign for ‘apple’ “ when entering 12th grade. Depriving preschoolers to high school-aged students full access to teachers and peers sets them back in almost every developmental category schools are designed to promote. Voting for this bill deprives New Mexico’s deaf/hard of hearing the opportunity to be leaders, creators and independent-minded, and most importantly, the human desire to feel accepted and normal.
Daniel Timlen
Santa Fe
What’s with the water?
Almost each day I drive past the New Mexico correction facility on the west side of N.M. 14, just south of N.M. 599. Almost each day I see a handful of heavy-duty irrigation sprinklers gushing thousands of gallons of water onto a very barren patch of land. I emailed the Corrections Department public information officer, Eric Harrison, to ask why. We live in a water-starved area, and there isn’t an apparent need to waste such a high quantity of a dwindling resource. Or is there? I don’t know, because I didn’t receive a response to my inquiry. I’m just curious, however. Am I missing something? I simply would like to know why they are doing this on a continuous basis.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
Target stimulus
The federal approach in 2020 to personal stimulus checks was poorly conceived and managed. Checks should have gone only to individuals truly in need, not to every individual who in 2019 had income less than a high value ($75,000 single, $150,000 couple). Checks should have gone only to individuals with true, verifiable, severe loss of income via furlough, unemployment or reduced wages. The federal government would thereby have incurred significantly less debt — which is important.
Similarly, assistance to small businesses was ill-conceived, mismanaged and inadequately served truly small businesses. The forthcoming relief package should send stimulus checks only to individuals with true, verifiable, severe loss of income via furlough, unemployment or reduced wages. Similarly, assistance to small businesses should be better directed to truly small businesses seriously affected by the coronavirus shutdown. Congress should save the federal government many billions of dollars by putting rigor into the next COVID-19 relief package: It should stimulate only those individuals and small businesses with verifiably true need for help.
Glen Smerage
Santa Fe
Failure to lead
The city I love is suffering. It has been painful to watch the desecration of so many historical and cultural representations of my ancestral and current home. Mayor Alan Webber has demonstrated what I believe to be disregard for the Spanish roots and revered places that have anchored Santa Fe for hundreds of years. He has promoted conflict between Indigenous people and Hispanic people.
We have witnessed the destruction: the Plaza obelisk; disrepair, vandalism and disregard for the Cross of the Martyrs memorial to 21 Franciscan friars who lost their lives during the Pueblo Revolt of 1680; and the removal of the Don Diego de Vargas statue from Cathedral Park. Then I learned Feb. 15 of the de Vargas statue discovered in a private yard after the mayor had assured the people of Santa Fe of its “safekeeping.” Shameful. As a voting resident of Santa Fe, I do not appreciate what I see as the mayor’s dishonesty and lack of respect for nuestra gente hispanos. Nor do I appreciate his actions, which seem to sponsor conflict with our Indigenous brothers and sisters. We are often one and the same, given the intermarrying and blending of our lives over hundreds of years. I call for his resignation because he has sown divisiveness and harm. He has failed in his bid to lead our city of holy faith.
Very Rev. Father Joseph Vigil, V.F.
pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pueblo, Colo.
dean of the Diocese of Pueblo Deanery
