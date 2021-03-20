I’m really getting tired of all the whining and impatience regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico. I have visited several developing countries where women wait for hours for prenatal care or where health clinics are a day’s walk away, only to find when you get there there are no supplies. Calm down, people. Stop acting so spoiled. The vaccine is on its way. The new administration was just sworn in in January. It’s only March. Get on the list, wait your turn, be patient, be kind and wear your mask.
Christine Jacobus, R.N.
Santa Fe
Tales from a Big Dog
Thanks for “Tales of Tails” and the dog training tips from columnist Hersch Wilson. As befits a compassionate animal lover, Wilson himself is a Big Dog, just retired from 35 years of public service as a volunteer first responder/EMT with Hondo Fire and Rescue in Santa Fe County. His book, Firefighter Zen, published in the fall by New World Library, is a brilliant compendium of life lessons garnered from the front lines of helping others to thrive and survive. Please keep these yummy literary biscuits in your pages us mongrel mutts to enjoy! Wilson is the Rin Tin Tin of wisdom, both human and canine.
Gary Kowalski
Santa Fe
Send it back
I recently heard 70 percent of Americans agree with President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, including 41 percent of Republicans and something like 96 percent of Democrats. If that is the case, that $1.9 trillion could be reduced considerably if the 59 percent of Republicans and 4 percent of Democrats who disagree would return the checks to Washington, D.C., but I doubt that will happen. Also, at the midterm elections, Democratic candidates could remind voters that the incumbent Republican voted to deny them their stimulus checks.
James Petersen
Santa Fe
On the mark
The article by Rick Ruggles on Santa Fe senior frustrations about lack of communication on COVID-19 vaccinations hit the mark exactly (“Santa Fe seniors wonder how vaccines are distributed,” March 14). I am 67 with ALS and my husband/caregiver is 73 with diabetes. Most of my friends and relatives in other states have been vaccinated, and I know people in Santa Fe who drove to Amarillo, Texas, for their shots. My medical condition keeps me from going there or I would have already. Meanwhile, the only communication we have gotten is snippy instructions to take our names off the list if we have already been vaccinated. Adding insult to injury, I read the 87505 ZIP code needs “outreach.” I live in 87505 and need a vaccine, not “outreach.” I signed up on the website Jan. 4 and was glad to wait my turn while valiant medical personnel, first responders and nursing home residents got the protection they need. Now, more than two months later, I don’t know if my turn will be next week or next year. Knowing I am not in that boat alone is actually worse than being a random glitch.
Lane Brooks
Santa Fe
Whose land?
I don’t want to get into the debate on whether the Biden executive order on oil and gas extraction on public land is either good or bad. My issue is with the recent piece from Steve McCutcheon (“Beware unintended consequences of Biden’s restrictions,” My View, March 14). In it, he discusses “our ranches” while stating that 108,000 acres are Bureau of Land Management land. That land belongs to the American people. He just has a lease to run cattle. It is not his land.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
Prepare for pain
Our governor, Michele Lujan Grisham, already seems to be experiencing Biden buyer’s remorse as the president’s edicts could destroy her oil and gas revenues. Maybe the additional consequences of his border and human trafficking policy will wake her up completely. Maybe when Democrats realize their “free” $1,400 checks only are 9 percent of the $1.9 trillion American Relief Plan, the remorse will kick in? Amazing how people can sell out their children’s future for 9 percent. I guess they haven’t figured out yet who will have to pay for the 90 percent plus interest. Buyer’s remorse or, better yet, voter’s remorse, anyone? Wagyu beef, anyone? The governor can afford it. Stay tuned for more pain. It’s early.
Raymond Lopez
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.