Hooray for COVID-19 vaccinations among health care workers and others identified in the state’s plan as Phase 1A, including nursing homes, long-term care facilities and congregate settings. Since we are now well into Phase 1B, what’s happening to vaccinations for “persons 75 years and older,” specifically those who live independently? People 75 years and older are identified as the first group in Phase 1B, and Phase 1A already addresses nursing homes, care facilities and congregate settings.
The state plan reads: “This [Phase 1B group of persons 75 years of age or older] faces the highest risk … scheduling appointments will be made available to this group as soon as Phase 1B begins; it may take several weeks for all eligible seniors to receive a vaccine.” Likely, many people older than 75 and living independently have registered on the state website and check it regularly. When contacting hospitals, clinics and retail pharmacies, the advisement regarding scheduling is that “it is up to the state.” Even an update from the state would be welcome, particularly as we watch mass vaccinations being given elsewhere in the state. I am not 75, but I know many who are, living independently and wondering the same thing.
Sandra Smith
Santa Fe
Deep breaths
America has taken a breath of fresh air. While we still face a devastating health crisis, race issues, deep partisan divides and more, I feel hopeful about our future. The words spoken by President Joe Biden at the inauguration inspired me and put me at ease. And it’s been a while since the words coming from the White House have been able to make me feel such a way.
The future often looks dark, but today I see a bit of light. We now can begin to heal one another. With the inflammatory words of Donald Trump gone and the absence of incompetence, I believe we can move forward instead of backward. There is now true leadership in the White House, and that alone makes the future look a little less bleak.
Let’s get to work, America. Together.
Josiah Ward
student activist
Albuquerque
A positive vision
The televised Celebrating America event Wednesday set a tone that was positive, hopeful, healing, uniting, forward-looking, inclusive, loving and happy. This Biden/Harris celebration replaced the exclusivity of inaugural balls with a televised program (available to all) that promoted inclusivity. Kudos to the inaugural committee for the vision of this celebration.
Lorna Dyer
Santa Fe
Why not us?
I’d like to thank James Mafchir for suggesting The New Mexican ought to be doing more to keep people informed on how to get the vaccine (“More vaccine news needed,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 21). It’s great that teachers have access to school clinicians who have connections to pharmacists and other health care officials. What about isolated elderly people and people whose health is compromised? Myself and many others in the 1B category are frustrated that despite registering with and contacting the New Mexico Department of Health, doctors offices and pharmacies, no one has been able to tell us how to get a vaccination appointment.
Karen Blazosky
Santa Fe
Confirm Haaland
My family was one of the original families that settled Las Vegas, N.M. For generations, my family has lived off the land, growing food in the summer and hunting at the first snow to prepare for the winter. I am chairman of the advisory board for Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting and the Outdoors (HECHO). This deep connection to the land has led me to advocate for the responsible management of our public lands so that wildlife populations will flourish for generations to come. That’s why I’m so supportive of the nomination of U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland to lead the Department of the Interior.
As the first Native woman to be nominated for this job, she brings deep knowledge and passion to issues of public lands, wildlife and outdoor traditions. She grew up in New Mexico eating wild game and gained a deep reverence for hunting from her grandfather and her pueblo’s ancient traditions. In Congress, she played a key leadership role in passing the Great American Outdoors Act and America’s Conservation Enhancement Act, which conserves wildlife habitat and expands access for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation. She champions wildlife corridor conservation, having sponsored both the Wildlife Corridors Act and the Tribal Wildlife Corridors Act. Haaland is the right person to restore our lands and our wildlife so all Americans can continue to enjoy our vibrant outdoor heritage. She deserves swift confirmation.
Rock Ulibarri
El Porvenir
