I found it difficult to read the Santa Fe New Mexican article (“New Mexico may deploy single-dose, COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday,” March 3). The New Mexico Department of Health and the National Guard could not be offering a more accessible, organized, distanced, hygienic, with safe communication possible venue to distribute vaccinations.
I received my first vaccine there and couldn’t be more proud of all, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her team. The Santa Fe High School gymnasium was a perfect venue for vaccine distribution. There is a safe ramp (to ride or walk) right next to the stairs, and anyone fearing or unable to navigate the stairs is greeted by National Guard personnel with wheelchairs to assist in entry and exit. Oh, if we lived in a more positive city.
Sloan Cunningham
Santa Fe
Think of patients
I am incredulous that Texas and Mississippi governors no longer are mandating masks or social distancing and are opening their economies without any safeguards. They should not be thinking of those who are tired of safeguards but of the medical care workers who are exhausted, emotionally and physically, after dealing with victims of the coronavirus pandemic. These workers certainly don’t need a huge influx of more COVID-19 patients.
Alicia Byers-Smith and Kelvin R.Smith
Española
Not so great
A letter to the editor from Sam Haas (“Texas shoutout,” March 5) was published concerning how much better Texas is doing handling the pandemic than is New Mexico. He stated that Texas has fewer deaths per capita than New Mexico, which is true. However, he stated that the difference was about 25 percent; it is 18⅔ percent (178 per 100,000 versus 150 per 100,000).
He also stated that Texas has 20 percent fewer cases per capita. However, New Mexico has 8,866 per 100,000 and Texas has 9,186 per 100,000, about 4 percent more cases per capita. And shockingly, in the last seven days, the case count per capita for Texas is 70 percent more than it is in New Mexico (24.5 per 100,000 to 14.4 per 100,000). These numbers were taken from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker website March 5.
Steven Rogers
Santa Fe
Flavor of addiction
Really? (“Ban on flavored tobacco would hurt consumers and merchants,” My View, March 3). It’s not about your stores and how much you depend on selling a drug called nicotine in flavored cigarettes.
It’s about addiction. It’s about a life slowly lost to lung cancer and heart problems. It’s about slow suffocation and deathbed wishes that the person dying wished that he or she never started smoking.
What does a 14-year-old know about that? But that’s the bottom line, addiction and death. That’s what your stores depend upon.
Ann Batum
Santa Fe
A tax too far
Despite stating an opposition to tax increases, the author of a recent piece backing alcohol law changes (“State can modernize alcohol delivery,” My View, Feb. 28) failed to mention that House Bill 255 raises alcohol taxes by 2 percent to help make up the cost of this devastating legislation. These taxes would be passed on to customers and would harm businesses already battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
I can tell you firsthand that bars and restaurants are hurting. Many have closed their doors forever. As a restaurateur and caterer, I am struggling every day to keep my doors open and employees paid. After a year of restrictions and reduced revenue, there’s no saying when we’ll recover. In 2020, New Mexico lost nearly 9,000 beer jobs due to the pandemic. Higher alcohol taxes would lead to more job losses and closures. These taxes hurt individuals who can least afford it. We shouldn’t put additional burdens on New Mexicans during an economic downturn.
Marci Dickerson
Las Cruces
Let us watch
My heart was crushed as I was forced to stay home while my two daughters began their volleyball season. While I am thankful they are getting to play, I am struggling with not being permitted at the games. My husband and I made it to every game played, even if that required us to divide and conquer — that is, until this year.
Our kids are a gift; attending games is one way to show them love and support. In addition to this, I have come across another problem. My youngest daughter cannot drive, so I am forced with either inconveniencing her coach to wait 20 to 30 minutes for me to arrive or missing part of the livestream, so I can be at school when the game is over. School gyms are large facilities that could easily and safely allow parents, at the very least, to attend games. Even in yellow counties, we want the opportunity to watch our kids play in person.
Jacque Schaap
Clovis
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.