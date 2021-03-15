Dear Loretta Medina (“An essential worker doesn’t think teachers should be first,” March 10): I hope all essential workers get vaccinated soon, and you are greatly appreciated. However, when you say teachers “are able to do their jobs from home,” it sounds like perhaps you and your family have not been adversely affected by online learning, and you are not considering the fact that teachers are also essential. Yes, they have been working from home, but at what cost?
Distance learning might work for a small percentage of students, but I believe the majority are suffering academically, emotionally, mentally and physically. So, the fact that the Department of Health is finally vaccinating teachers is not about just prioritizing teachers; it is about prioritizing kids. You know, the future? My son has been out of school for an entire year, and any in-person teaching would be beneficial for him.
Carrie M. Cannella
Santa Fe
Stop torturing animals
This is in response to the piece on trapping (“Ending trapping will damage rural New Mexico,” My View, March 15). To hear the writer tell it, there is no other way for trappers to make a living except by torturing and killing wild and domestic animals. There are thousands of jobs out there. Pick one.
Alicia J. Arany
Santa Fe
Webber for Santa Fe
Alan Webber has been our mayor for three years. When he ran for this job, he did so with the greatest enthusiasm for our city. This city that he unabashedly roots for. As Webber began his work as mayor, he did so like a seasoned workman. Taking measurements, asking us each what could be improved. Working like a framer, he found an approach that didn’t topple the existing structure of our city but reinforced its foundations. Joined by a talented team from our community, jobs big and small are getting done. Webber and his team have, in my opinion, stretched for Santa Fe on many fronts. I hope to see them stretching our expectations of what Santa Fe can be for another four years. I’m voting Alan Webber for Santa Fe in November.
David Karshmer
Santa Fe
Change election date
The former president, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the GOP abused their power for four years, and now Republicans are doing so in state legislatures all over the country. They are also oppressive of the least fortunate in our country and are embracing white supremacy. I do not approve of any abuse of power, but we are in a fight for our lives. My suggestion is the Democrats start legislation to revise and change the U.S. general election from one day in the cold of winter to four days starting on a Friday and ending on a Monday in the warmth of spring or summer. This will allow for anyone who wishes to vote the ability to do so.
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe
Take on ranching
Regarding the letter “Ban traps on public lands” (March 12). No matter how much pro-wildlife people plead with politicians to ban the torturous, barbaric steel trap, nothing will change until we get serious about stopping public lands ranching. Since the 1800s, the livestock industry has opposed wildlife preservation and ecosystem protection — and ranching also contributes to climate change and water depletion.
This environmentally destructive industry is responsible for the slaughter of millions of coyotes, bobcats, mountain lions, prairie dogs, wolves, hawks, wild horses and other animals. There’s an arsenal of weaponry at their disposal: steel traps, snares, M-44s and Compound 1080 to be used on national forest, wilderness and state lands. Grazing could not survive without these weapons against nature. They receive millions of federal subsidy dollars to do it. Wildlife groups: It is time to take this industry on — wildlife and ecosystems don’t have much time.
Rosemary Lowe
Santa Fe
Cover the trash loads
Regarding roadside litter: I recently spent a couple of nights in Albuquerque, driving from Santa Fe and back. On both legs of the trip, I first noticed more roadside litter than I’ve ever seen, and wondered about the sources of the littering and the lack of cleanup by the state or other political entities responsible. Then I noticed a number of large dump trucks, ones longer than wide, hauling trash but not securely covering their loads. Trash bags and loose trash came flying out of the truck beds. I was afraid of a collision with a large load, especially those containing glass that might puncture my tires. Aren’t there state regulations about covering loads, whether trash or other stuff? If there aren’t, why not? And if there are, what are the problems with enforcement? Roadside litter results from individual irresponsibility, for sure, but what about governmental responsibility or the lack of?
Pam Walker
Santa Fe
