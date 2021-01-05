Maybe nobody told the Legislative Finance Committee that New Mexico has been facing an emergency crisis for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. People are starving, businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy and jobs are scarce. And we now discover that up to $1.4 billion — that’s “b” as in billion — has been sitting idle in capital outlay funds. Hello? (“Lawmakers eye $1.4 billion in unspent capital outlay funds,” Dec. 10.)
So our legislators woke up to learn that money has been there all of this time as New Mexicans have been complaining of having to close businesses or are near that point because of lockdowns. Worse, jobless people can’t pay their mortgages and rents and are waiting in long lines for food to feed their families.
There are priorities in life. People come first. That money needs to be dispersed as soon as possible to help the people of this state. That’s job one.
Richard C. Gross
Santa Fe
Benefit of the doubt
It is not only because Mayor Alan Webber called for the removal of the Plaza obelisk in June and sent heavy equipment to do it (which failed because it wasn’t heavy enough) that I object to the prosecution of a group of Americans who did it with their own hands in October. I also object because — although I did not understand it — the obelisk I had formerly liked was, for our First Nations people, a symbol of oppression; I think also for many Hispanics.
I don’t like the tearing down of statues across the country (and in Europe) that represent white power. I’d prefer an orderly process of debate and decision, but these are not those times. So can we give these Americans the benefit of the doubt? I surely hope we do.
Bruce Swanton
Santa Fe
OK to nullify?
It just doesn’t add up: Many of the president’s supporters are claiming government can’t take away someone’s right not to wear a mask, but it’s OK for government to nullify the election and thereby take away everybody’s vote. The American Revolution wasn’t fought over a dress code.
Myron Roomkin
Santa Fe
So much power
So, 2020 comes and goes with food banks still running high, unemployment running out, family needs going untended, rentals being bought up by corporations who will evict those inside. Oh, right, there’s a $600 check that will somehow make everything all right. I am shocked that one person in our entire government has that kind of power. We need to change how the Congress grants and officiates business for us the people. We are under a threat to the very substance of our lives. This includes our environment, economy, justice, civil rights and our ability to live with others.
Donna Thiersch
Santa Fe
Worse for the country
Republicans who are joining in the futile effort to overturn the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris need new names for their coalitions. The Banana Republicans in the Senate would destroy our Republic to keep their wannabe dictator in power. And the Jonestown Caucus in the House spreads outlandish conspiracy theories and will do anything, legal or not, to appease their cult leader. New Mexico’s newest member of Congress is apparently joining the Jonestown Caucus.
The few voices of reason within the Republican Party used to give me hope that it would remain a viable conservative party. I think the country needs one. But their voices are being drowned out by Republicans who declare their fealty to Trump no matter the cost to the country. This is bad for the party and worse for our country.
Laura Atkins
Santa Fe
