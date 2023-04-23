Congress let the expanded Child Tax Credit expire last year. So the millions of families that had been lifted above the poverty line by that credit have dropped back into poverty again. This includes a lot of New Mexican families. Nationwide, 19 million children in families with low-income will receive a much smaller Child Tax Credit this year, including 2 million who will get nothing. Meanwhile, oddly, families making $400,000 per year will get the full credit.

When it expanded the Child Tax Credit during COVID-19, Congress briefly recognized the enlightened self interest of keeping children out of poverty. Let’s remind lawmakers of that and ask them to reinstate the expanded CTC to families with low incomes this year.

Heidi Topp Brooks

