Congress let the expanded Child Tax Credit expire last year. So the millions of families that had been lifted above the poverty line by that credit have dropped back into poverty again. This includes a lot of New Mexican families. Nationwide, 19 million children in families with low-income will receive a much smaller Child Tax Credit this year, including 2 million who will get nothing. Meanwhile, oddly, families making $400,000 per year will get the full credit.
When it expanded the Child Tax Credit during COVID-19, Congress briefly recognized the enlightened self interest of keeping children out of poverty. Let’s remind lawmakers of that and ask them to reinstate the expanded CTC to families with low incomes this year.
Heidi Topp Brooks
RESULTS partner
Albuquerque
Expand your minds
Thinking today about book bans and imposing the beliefs of one religion on everyone. If we don’t have choices, if we don’t hear other opinions and if we can’t learn from many perspectives, how will we grow as humans, as individuals? Will our minds atrophy? Will fear be our primary motivator instead of love? Doesn’t fear lead to hate instead of love? Don’t we agree that belief is a choice? How can we try to contain a God into one way of being? Our minds are so tiny.
The Creator made so many different beings, shouldn’t we celebrate what we learn from each other and that we exist? I can’t help but believe the goal of this life is to learn to respect and love ourselves and others. This takes our entire focus to achieve. If we are made in the likeness of God, then imagination and creativity may be as close to the Creator as we can get.
Maggie Washburne
Regents professor emerita
University of New Mexico
Albuquerque
Justice lost
The lack of a Dominion vs. Fox News trial shortchanges the public. Years of contention and evidence exposure revealed Fox News misrepresented and reinforced misreporting of the 2020 presidential election outcome. We get not the promised laying out of evidence under oath for all to see but an indefensible circumvention of our judicial system. The two high-profile parties settled their case minutes before the jury trial was to start.
A deal was done. Money won. Due process and we the people lost.
Barbara Chatterjee
Santa Fe
Stop the next disaster
Thanks to Ann Hendrie for her piece (“In the northern forests, the residents are afraid,” My View, April 9) about residents afraid of the U.S. Forest Service. And for good reason. The Forest Service seems indifferent to the dangers of their out-of-date policies. And we still do not know the names of the three to five people in the Forest Service chain of command who authorized the ignition of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Without that kind of personal accountability, there can be no change. We simply don’t trust the Forest Service. And we need our elected official to intervene before the next disaster.
Mark Friedman
Santa Fe
Show your colors
Personal ideology should have no place in the administration of the law. Yet the recent decision by a federal judge in Amarillo banning the use of an abortifacient exposes the widespread practice of “judge shopping,” where pressure groups of all colorations seek rulings from jurists favorable to their causes. Such assaults on the presumed impartiality of the law extend all the way up to the Supreme Court and are not likely to cease. Hence this modest proposal: To avoid any doubt about their partisan leanings, judges should wear red or blue robes in place of traditional black ones. The public will then know at a glance what to expect in any given case.