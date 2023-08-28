“All right, all right, all right” — we are rich! And now that New Mexico has billions of extra fossil fuel dollars, what might we do with them? Ever notice cars on our roads with bald tires, missing bumpers, smoky tailpipe emissions, faulty or missing mufflers and catalytic converters? New Mexico needs yearly vehicle inspections. We now have enough money to build inspection stations all across the state to standardize vehicle safety and emissions for all of its citizens. How ironic: Use oil money to clean up our air. But what about the many vehicle owners who can’t afford to pay for the necessary repairs inspections would find? Well, those fossil fuel dollars could be used to set up a fund to aid vehicle repair. And a yearly inspection could help weed out uninsured drivers.

Sandy Woolworth

Santa Fe

