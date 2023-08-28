“All right, all right, all right” — we are rich! And now that New Mexico has billions of extra fossil fuel dollars, what might we do with them? Ever notice cars on our roads with bald tires, missing bumpers, smoky tailpipe emissions, faulty or missing mufflers and catalytic converters? New Mexico needs yearly vehicle inspections. We now have enough money to build inspection stations all across the state to standardize vehicle safety and emissions for all of its citizens. How ironic: Use oil money to clean up our air. But what about the many vehicle owners who can’t afford to pay for the necessary repairs inspections would find? Well, those fossil fuel dollars could be used to set up a fund to aid vehicle repair. And a yearly inspection could help weed out uninsured drivers.
Sandy Woolworth
Santa Fe
A necessary step
I spoke last week for the transfer tax on behalf of the Lived Experience Advisory Board S3 Santa Fe Housing Initiative. I heard those objecting to passage of a 3% tax on homes selling for more than $1.5 million make fear based speculative arguments rather than informed. They believe this is some kind of class warfare against them. It's not. Hard work was mentioned, as if our servers, janitors and housekeepers don't work hard? We are simply asking that from whom much has been given much is owed. We are asking for help and we are asking for help from all and cooperation with everyone. It is just the first necessary step.
Beach Beauchamp
Santa Fe
Cheapening our discourse
There it was for all to see. Talk about equivalency. Fox now hosts political debates, and neither Bret Baier nor Martha MacCallum can be considered journalists, You know the equal of Walter Cronkite, Daniel Schorr or Eric Sevareid. The audience seemed carefully culled of any but the MAGA ilk. And the post-debate analysis was done by Sean Hannity. While CNN and MSNBC couldn't say it, we should all be retching in disgust at the cheapening of our political discourse and false equivalencies.
James Applegate
Santa Fe
No more
Now that we have at long last gotten a mugshot printed above the fold on page A-1 of The New Mexican, I have a suggestion. From now on, no more photos of his face should appear on these pages. We all know what he looks like. Subjecting us to this almost every day serves no purpose.
Ken Bush
Santa Fe
Not newsworthy
I am disgusted that you ran the ex-president's picture on the front page above the fold. We have seen enough of him, and I don't believe his arrests are newsworthy anymore, unless you can show us the process. We know what he looks like, we don't want to give him the publicity craves. Enough of the him.
Stephanie Greene
Santa Fe
A couple of things
Your editorial ("Recycled transfer tax isn't the right answer," Our View, Aug. 18). Your history lesson was interesting. But please explain to me how taxing the very people who need help would be helpful. Placing a regressive tax on the very thing they are trying to buy is not an intelligent solution. A $400,000 house (if there is such a thing) would cost them $428,000. Not very smart.
Regarding ("Accessing many public waters remains a problem," My View, Aug. 25) by John Cornell: The New Mexico Game and Fish Department is the outdoors equivalent to the Children Youth and Families Department — leaderless, out of control and a plaything for the governor to use to park her friends.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Read the Constitution
In the Constitution of the United States, there appears a moral requirement for judges. It is stated in Article III, section 1: “The judges, both of the supreme and inferior courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.” Apparently, some of the Supreme Court justices do not know or ignore what constitutes good behavior. Consequently, Congress has the power to make “such Regulations” (Art. III, sec. 2). So, the Senate Judicary Committee has the jurisdiction to define “good behavior” for the Supreme Court justices. Given these institutional facts, it is not true that the Constitution says what the Supreme Court justices say it says.