Now that the state is flush with cash, could we please do something about the sad condition that most of our rest areas/welcome centers are in along the interstate highways? For the most part, they are an embarrassment compared to rest areas/welcome centers in other states.
For many visitors, these are the first impression they have of New Mexico. Let’s show them how proud we are of our enchanting state by repairing, upgrading and continuously maintaining our network of rest areas and welcome centers.
Richard Brown
Santa Fe
Mission accomplished
Just over two years ago, Mayor Alan Webber publicly promised he would remove the Don Diego de Vargas statue, the Soldiers’ Monument and the Kit Carson Monument. The mayor needs to be recognized and congratulated for accomplishing what he set out to do.
Virgil Vigil
Union Protectiva, presidente
Santa Fe
Speak out against hate
My friend expressed concern about the increasing hatred and violence against LGBTQ+ people after years of progress. She asked me to write about the issue as a psychiatrist. This was partly prompted by an article she read, stating homophobia was largely triggered in this country by psychiatry (the American Psychological Association) listing it as a mental disorder in 1952. My friend and I share some experiences, she as a lesbian and me as the father of a gay son, but we have some different opinions. I believe that homophobia was well-established in this country before 1952 and that the APA’s position had little effect. The APA reversed this position in 1973, concluding, “Homosexuality is simply a natural variation of human sexuality.”
I believe this statement also had little effect on the public homophobia. We do agree the situation has been worsened by the Republican Party’s recent focus on an “anti-woke” agenda, which serves as the distraction from the real issues and also fires up its racist and homophobic base. Further, these racist and homophobic people have increasingly come out from under the rocks during the Trump era. Finally, as progress has been made, there is a backlash as more people have come out, no longer trying to hide their sexual orientation. My friend believes my speaking out as a psychiatrist will help against this retrogressive wave. I doubt it. In my experience, it is very difficult to get anyone to change their opinion about anything, and truth and facts have little effect. But for my friend, I’m willing to try.
Dr. Douglas A. Puryear
Santa Fe
Take responsibility
Republican candidates for the presidency are advocating invading Mexico to battle drug cartels (“Republicans are radical on border security,” Another View, Aug. 28). Perhaps Mexico should consider the same tactic to ensure our country stops supplying the cartels with the guns they carry out their heinous crimes with. And why is Mexico to blame for our drug addiction? Aren’t Republicans the ones who preach personal responsibility? Aren’t drugs as inculpable as guns when being blamed as an instrument of death? The hypocrisy would be laughable if these candidates weren’t actually taken seriously by millions.
Jonathan Lathrop
Los Alamos
Turn down the noise
Our Santa Fe airport manager James Harris (“Airport leader sees upward trajectory,” Aug. 28) may be running our little airport with “military precision” after serving in the Marines, but he is not running a military airport. My home on Santa Fe’s west side appears to be directly below the most popular flight pattern for taking off and landing. I dread having double the air traffic overhead, low-flying, carrying twice as many passengers and planes.
Harris is not perhaps understanding that we are a residential community — not industrial, not military, not a metropolis. Now, day and night, we are blasted with low-flying jet engine sound. I respectfully request our city planners consider our long-term residents: families, working-class citizens and senior citizens hoping to live out their lives in a peaceful, beautiful high-altitude town.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
Hooray, expansion
Recently read the update on expansion of the Santa Fe airport. We so welcome the expansion and possibility of ending the drive to Albuquerque. We hope Delta can be convinced to resume service to Santa Fe. Flights connecting to Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Dallas are most welcomed.
Peter Lundberg
Santa Fe
Bleached to perfection
Donald Trump dyed his hair a luscious platinum blonde for his mugshot. Beauty-supply companies aught market that very platinum blond, lovely shade. The Trump brand of the Republican Party has brought these platinum blond shenanigans into the life of the American voter. This election has turned into a circus — The Platinum Blond Election Circus. Still, I cannot help but wonder what Abraham Lincoln would opine of his fellow Republican’s devilry. Is Lincoln turning in his grave or wishing he, too, could cold dye his hair a scrumptious platinum blond? (I also ask if the excellent dye job was done by Melania, a color professional, or Donald, himself.)
Elizabeth McPherson
Santa Fe
Good riddance
I am very pleased by news of the tear-down of the monument to Kit Carson near the courthouse — sorry it took so long — it should have never been erected. I read a very good book about Carson several years ago by Hampton Sides. Carson was a monster of his time regarding the treatment of Native people in this region. Speaking of monsters, I strongly suggest reading A Native People’s History of the U.S. by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, to get the full picture of what was done to Native people. It was very difficult to read and absorb, but as a white man living on stolen lands (the “white pueblo” of Eldorado), it is my responsibility to educate myself beyond what I was not taught in our inadequate schools.
While lots of us cheer and support the tear-down of monuments to white supremacy in the South, that same sort of thing needs to happen everywhere such racist monuments exist. If our owners won’t do it, then the people should. The resulting fallout from this incident will be interesting, to say the least; I look forward to it (sort of). I hope those responsible for it are never caught.
John Ressler
Santa Fe
Wrong outrage
Mayor Alan Webber condemned the vandalism at the Kit Carson obelisk. “I’m outraged and I want those who did this to be caught and held accountable,” he said in a statement Thursday night. Perhaps Mayor Webber should direct some of his outrage to Santa Fe’s rampant and ugly overdevelopment and disastrously broken infrastructure — should we catch those responsible and hold them accountable? Easier to find. They seem to be hiding at City Hall.
Tommy Thompson
Santa Fe