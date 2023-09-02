Now that the state is flush with cash, could we please do something about the sad condition that most of our rest areas/welcome centers are in along the interstate highways? For the most part, they are an embarrassment compared to rest areas/welcome centers in other states.

For many visitors, these are the first impression they have of New Mexico. Let’s show them how proud we are of our enchanting state by repairing, upgrading and continuously maintaining our network of rest areas and welcome centers.

Richard Brown

